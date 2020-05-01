When the Venice Quilt Guild talks about its community outreach, it knows how to assemble its army of quilters armed with fabric and sewing machines and charge forward.
When the call came out for face masks, the group made more than 2,000.
Guild President Caryl Coss and Andrea Shlasko coordinated the efforts. Masks were provided for health care workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities and Venice Bayfront Regional Medical Center, Fawcett Hospital, McKenney Home Health and Florida Cancer Clinic Gulf Coast.
Guild members rallied and shared patterns through their private Facebook pages. Ida Pucino, Dawn Moore and Nidia Mallett donated elastic. The well-known Michael Miller Fabrics a National Company donated 8-plus yards of fabric through Deborah Iverson at Deborah’s Quilt Basket.
In a coordinated effort and practicing safe distancing members dropped off masks and picked up kits in an abbreviated shop opening at Crazy Quilters.
Bravo Venice quilters.
Conference call gifting
In this era of social distancing Venice nonprofits like the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women learned conference calls can be an important part of Plan B.
Kathy Yaglenski and her fashion show committee and members of the council board agreed by phone to award grants to the following organizations. They are Loveland Center, Habitat for Humanity St. Joseph Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kairos Prison Ministry, Our Mother’s House Pregnancy Solutions, SOLVE Maternity Home and St. Vincent de Paul Society. The grants totaled $13,000.
The money came from the annual fashion show and luncheon, raffles, the card party and donations. Not only are these events good fund raisers, they are always fun and well organized.
This group is already looking forward to the next season. Their annual tea party takes place on Nov. 18. The Springtime in Paris fashion show and luncheon is scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club. Information will be forthcoming.
We are excited for the days of having fun again.
Thank you Kathy Yaglenski for the information.
Some of our best
Three cheers to our Venice nonprofits. The Venice Quilt Guild and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women serve the community under all circumstances. Mary Johnson, of the Venice Quilt Guild, summed up best the reason for the work non profits do. Mary said, “It’s always fun to help people.”
Venice nonprofits make this town a great place to live.
