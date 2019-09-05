VENICE - The Gulf Coast Community Foundation took on two new members to its philanthropy team, it announced Wednesday.
The new members are "further strengthening the foundation’s ability to meet its mission of transforming the Gulf Coast region through bold and proactive philanthropy," the organization said in a news release.
C.J. Bannister and Matt Kahn will work with Kirstin Fulkerson, senior vice president for philanthropy, a 16-year member of Gulf Coast who was recently promoted.
The team will "engage donors and grow philanthropic resources to benefit the region," the news release states.
Bannister joined Gulf Coast in July. She is an Air Force veteran and former financial adviser. She has worked in nonprofits, including Goodwill Manasota as director of veterans services, and as chief development officer for Sarasota Military Academy Foundation, the news release states.
“C.J.’s entire career has been focused on service, giving back, and making a difference,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation President/CEO Mark S. Pritchett said in the news release. “Her skills perfectly complement our growing Philanthropy team, and our donors and their professional advisers already love working with her.”
Kahn joined the Gulf Coast team in August. He most recently worked as regional director of the American Jewish Committee in San Francisco. He has also worked as associate director of Interfaith Relations at Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, the news release states.
“Matt is passionate about building relationships and cultivating partnerships, and that is such a crucial part of what this team does,” Fulkerson said. “We know that he will be a tremendous asset to philanthropists and to our community partners.”
The foundation noted it administers about 1,000 charitable funds, it noted, established by foundation donors.
