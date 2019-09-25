INTERLAKEN, SWITZERLAND — It was intimidating as he stood near the same place where a hang-gliding mishap less than a year ago nearly cost him his life.
But once Chris Gursky's flight began, it was a great part of a "fabulous" trip.
"This was the same launch area as my first attempt. So looking down at the run area was tough," he said via instant messenger Wednesday morning.
The flight took place earlier Wednesday in the Swiss town where he was set to hang glide in October 2018.
That one didn't go so well. When his pilot forgot to attach him properly to the aircraft, the North Port man had to hang on by one hand for more than 2 minutes 10 seconds — rising more than 1,000 feet in the air — before the glider slowly came down and he fell as his foot dragged onto the ground.
Of course, that's the reason people around the world know about Gursky. The video of his death-defying flight went viral, with more than 10 million views within the year.
But that was last year. On Wednesday, he experienced a much different ride that lasted about 10 minutes.
He said any intimidation or fear left "when my feet left the ground and we took off."
"I feel like a weight was lifted off of me," Gursky wrote in the instant message, discussing "conquering this."
He said it was important for him to be there with his wife, who also experienced her second hang-gliding flight.
He never has expressed much anger about the mistake and was impressed with how Swiss officials worked to make up for the situation.
