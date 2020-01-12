VENICE — The piece of art dedicated to city archivist James Hagler is a perfect tribute to him, speakers at the dedication said Wednesday.
Hagler died in 2018.
Hagler brought the idea for a garden kaleidoscope back from Sedona, Arizona, said Venice Area Beautification Inc. board member Bob Vedder.
It’s a project he had pushed the city to do and it involves vision and finding beauty in disarray, they said.
He first presented it to the Public Art Advisory Board and “hammered it at every meeting” because he was passionate, Vedder said, but “we didn’t try hard enough to get funding for it.”
After Hagler died, said Larry Humes, the idea was revived as a way to honor his contribution to the city. A request for donations to fund it raised the money “in no time at all,” said Humes, who presided over the dedication.
The piece crafted for the city has two kaleidoscopes that point at a bowl of flowers that can be turned. Adjusting the lens on a kaleidoscope changes the view of the flowers.
Similarly, former Mayor John Holic said Hagler “took things that were all over and brought them into focus.”
He brought professional credentials to the position of director of Historic Resources and was instrumental in obtaining a generous donation from Julia Cousins Laning, who grew up in the Triangle Inn, which houses the city’s archives and museum.
The recently opened archive annex is named for her and her late husband, Dale.
The kaleidoscope is a great example of a “dominant feature” in Venice, City Manager Ed Lavallee said — the integration of city government and volunteers.
Donors paid for the kaleidoscope, the city installed it and VABI maintains the flowers, said Humes, who worked closely with Hagler on historic preservation projects.
“James would be so thrilled to see it here today,” said Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center, which shares the city’s Cultural Campus with the Triangle Inn.
A graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute, which formerly wintered in Venice, Humes said that 55 years ago the site of the kaleidoscope, in Centennial Park downtown between the childrens fountain and the gazebo, was his parade grounds.
“This is better,” he said.
