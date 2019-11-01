Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a Howl-o-ween parade and Spooktacular party Oct. 26.

Guests were encouraged to come dressed in costumes, to walk, ride bikes or golf cart around the community’s lake and afterwards, partake in a free party including a popcorn craft, pumpkin pie and candy treats.

By SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

