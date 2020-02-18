WEST VILLAGES — Hank Aaron, the legendary Atlanta Braves right-fielder, was on hand Tuesday at CoolToday Park in West Villages, where a street was rebadged Hank Aaron Way.
CoolToday is designed to emit the dreamscape of professional sports, and where Aaron’s No. 44 in giant red blocks stands near stadium gates.
Aaron, a longtime executive with the Braves, arrived for the brief event with team execs and manager Brian Snitker. The Hall of Famer and one-time home run record holder turned 86 on Feb. 5.
But the honest thrill he radiated at having his own street was clear to team executives, the players and coaches encircling him, the fans absorbed in his soft words.
“It makes me feel great … makes me feel good; thanks to all of you,” he said.
Hank Aaron is a player with lots of asterisks, more home runs, more at-bats, more hits than any other right-fielder in Major League Baseball history.
And as Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk noted, subtract his one-time record 755 homers, he still had nearly 3,000 hits in 21 years and 12,364 plate appearances.
He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Aaron had played briefly with the Negro American League, was raised in circumstances in Alabama that he hit bottle caps with sticks to learn his trade.
“He was amazing … I cried,” Marlene Bowen said of Hank Aaron’s Tuesday appearance.
The Georgia native and her boyfriend, James Towne, now in Nokomis, were at CoolToday to witness Braves’ workers triple-yank and finally remove a black cloth from the Hank Aaron street sign. “I have only good memories.”
Martin Meddaugh, in a 44 Braves jersey Tuesday, had waited hours for Hank Aaron.
Now in Punta Gorda, the lifelong fan was reminiscing about Hank Aaron’s calm, his character.
Looking back, others remembered that Hank Aaron endured death threats and hate mail in surpassing Babe Ruth’s home-run record in 1974.
“He’s a great role model,” Meddaugh said of Hank Aaron. “He did everything for baseball … a legend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.