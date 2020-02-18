WEST VILLAGES — Hank Aaron, the legendary Atlanta Braves right-fielder, was on hand Tuesday at CoolToday Park in West Villages, where a street was rebadged Hank Aaron Way.

CoolToday is designed to emit the dreamscape of professional sports, and where Aaron’s No. 44 in giant red blocks stands near stadium gates.

Aaron, a longtime executive with the Braves, arrived for the brief event with team execs and manager Brian Snitker. The Hall of Famer and one-time home run record holder turned 86 on Feb. 5.

But the honest thrill he radiated at having his own street was clear to team executives, the players and coaches encircling him, the fans absorbed in his soft words.

“It makes me feel great … makes me feel good; thanks to all of you,” he said.

Hank Aaron is a player with lots of asterisks, more home runs, more at-bats, more hits than any other right-fielder in Major League Baseball history.

And as Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk noted, subtract his one-time record 755 homers, he still had nearly 3,000 hits in 21 years and 12,364 plate appearances.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Aaron had played briefly with the Negro American League, was raised in circumstances in Alabama that he hit bottle caps with sticks to learn his trade.

“He was amazing … I cried,” Marlene Bowen said of Hank Aaron’s Tuesday appearance.

The Georgia native and her boyfriend, James Towne, now in Nokomis, were at CoolToday to witness Braves’ workers triple-yank and finally remove a black cloth from the Hank Aaron street sign. “I have only good memories.”

Martin Meddaugh, in a 44 Braves jersey Tuesday, had waited hours for Hank Aaron.

Now in Punta Gorda, the lifelong fan was reminiscing about Hank Aaron’s calm, his character.

Looking back, others remembered that Hank Aaron endured death threats and hate mail in surpassing Babe Ruth’s home-run record in 1974.

“He’s a great role model,” Meddaugh said of Hank Aaron. “He did everything for baseball … a legend.”

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments