VENICE — At least two Hanukkah celebrations are set for Venice city limits this year along with several others in the region.
A special service is set for 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice.
“The word Hanukkah means dedication, according to JCV Rabbi Ben Shull,” Gondolier religion columnist Cyn Greene recently wrote. “It is considered a mitzvah (Jewish responsibility) to light your own Menorah. Rabbi Shull is ‘excited to celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah and the joy of Shabbat together.’”
After lighting six candles, a dinner will be served including latkes, quiche, salad, fruit platter, eggplant rollatini, dessert and beverages. The cost for dinner is $9 for members and $12 for non-members.
To make dinner reservations call the JCV between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. weekdays at 941-484-2022.
Chabad of Venice hosts its annual Chanukah Klezmer Festival from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
Rabbi Sholom Schmerling of Chabad of Venice & North Port said this year’s event features a performance from the Freylekh Klezmer band, a presentation from Chabad’s Hebrew students, a dreidel house and a 10-foot LEGO menorah build by area children.
Traditional foods such as latkes and matzah ball soup will be served.
Hanukkah began at sunset Dec. 22 and concludes at sunset Dec. 30.
“The festival of Chanukah commemorates the second century BCE Jewish victory over the oppressive Hellenistic regime and the miracles that took place as the Jerusalem Temple was restored,” Schmerling said. “Upon returning to the Temple the Maccabees — a name given to the Jewish ‘freedom fighters’ — found only one flask of untainted olive oil with which to light the menorah, yet, miraculously, this one flask lasted for eight entire days. A menorah is lit for eight nights commemorating the miracle and tradition has become to eat ‘oily’ foods throughout the festival.”
The holiday will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Dec 26 at Warm Mineral Springs, 12200 San Servando Ave., North Port.
“The Chanukah, story is about freedom from religious oppression,” Schmerling said. “This is a great time for the community to come together, to celebrate the freedom and opportunities this country has presented us with.”
