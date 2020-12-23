“You be the Menorah,” Rabbi Sholom Schmerling told the congregation at the Hanukkah festival at Centennial Park. “Be the candle that lights the world,” he added. “When you get crushed, find the oil,” he said.
The Hanukkah celebration was a festive and meaningful event. The children’s choir sang virtually and enriched the celebration with their fun spirit. Recorded music encouraged people to clap and dance.
Rabbi Schmerling thanked volunteers and first responders. He invited Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller to light the Shamash, the helper candle on the huge Menorah. After lighting, the chief spoke about the importance of faith in our community
The Hanukkah prayer was said while candles were lit. From children to seniors everyone participated. Then Chabad of Venice Volunteer of the Year Yuri Livsheiz lit the candles on the Menorah.
Looking around at all the lights in the park, gave a felling of awe for the blessing of living in Venice.
The rabbi invited everyone to enjoy a doughnut and water. The doughnuts were packaged individually. There were about 150 people at Centennial Park. Many came in a car parade from the Chabad. Many stayed and enjoyed the music and visiting with friends.
The Hanukkah Festival brought our community together celebrating one more time the feeling of Venice Magic.
Merry Christmas
During this Christmas week when homes, businesses, trees and hearts are aglow Christians celebrate the birth of Christ with its message of, “Let there be peace on Earth.”
Venice is a treasure chest of doers and well wishers and it is a joy to report on their work.
Merry Christmas, my friends.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Chaya Rivka Schmerling. This lady seems to do 100 things each day and always with a smile. Chaya is one of the teachers at the Hebrew School at Chabad of Venice. Her students form the choir warming the hearts of all who hear them.
She supervises and cooks about 50 take out dinners for the congregation each week. She makes major events happen like the Mega Challah bake in January. She is a perfect partner for Rabbi Schmerling. Their nine children are kind, respectful, whimsical and fun.
Chaya has a joyful heart and shares that joy with everyone she meets. She is a Menorah. Chaya Rivka Schmerling is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
