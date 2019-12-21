Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice will bring their own Menorahs to services on Friday evening, Dec. 27, and light six candles to commemorate the 6th night of Hanukkah.
The special Hanukkah service will begin at 5:15 and will include special Hanukkah prayers and songs as well as a dedication of the newly acquired Chumashim (Torahs with commentaries).
The word “Hanukkah” means dedication, according to JCV Rabbi Ben Shull. It is considered a mitzvah (Jewish responsibility) to light your own Menorah. Rabbi Shull is “excited to celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah and the joy of Shabbat together.” Following the lighting of the Menorahs and Shabbat service, a dairy dinner will be served including traditional potato latkes, crustless quiche, salad, fruit platter, eggplant rollatini, dessert and beverages.
To make dinner reservations, call the JCV between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. weekdays at 941-484-2022.
The cost is $9 for members and $12 for non-members. The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice.
