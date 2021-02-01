Josephine Bosch celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Jan. 31.
She is officially the oldest resident at the Sunset Lake Nursing and Rehab center in Venice.
Her sons and daughter, as well as her grandchildren all live out of state, in Colorado, and upstate New York.
She would appreciate your birthday wishes. Cards can be sent to her in care of Sunset Lake Nursing and Rehab Center at 832 Sunset Lake Blvd. Venice, FL 34292.
