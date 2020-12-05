On Walter Elias Disney’s 100th birthday in 2001, I was at his birthday party at Walt Disney World, one of 200 media folks brought in from all over the world to celebrate a milestone.
It was a party I shall never forget and the chance to meet reporters and on air media types from all over the world. I still treasure the invitation and press credentials and memories of a special two days at “the world.”
On-air personalities from all over were broadcasting live from “studios” set up out doors around the lake at Epcot and television types were doing their thing throughout the World. I was taking photos of Disney executives, guest stars, and of course my favorite Duck in all his various parks.
As that was just months after Sept. 11, 2001, it was a well-needed break from covering what may have been the worst stories to come out of Venice where Mohammed Atta and some of his fellow pilots trained.
This morning we had an editorial meeting about the coming 75th anniversary of the Venice Gondolier so stories big and small that have connect this paper to our readers and this most historic city are running through my brain. In the 24 or so years I have been associated with the paper I have covered real estate, the schools, traveled all over Florida for hundreds of road trip articles and even a good bit of the world when we had a travel section.
I covered a few house fires, opera, theater, the American Association of Community Theatres national competition in Torrington, Conn. with cast and crew of the Berthold Brecht play “The Good Woman of Szechuan” and more.
I have judged science competitions at Venice Elementary, attended high school plays, four Pine View graduations, a few car accidents and two horrible accidents involving teen drivers and saddest of all, teen victims.
I have eaten more chicken at various luncheons than most people might eat in a lifetime and jogged backward at the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life a few times while interviewing cancer survivors who were walking forward around the track.
I set a record for most plays reviewed in a week the first time Venice Theatre hosted the American Association of Community Theatres International Festival in 2010 (12 plays there plus two others at theaters in Sarasota that week).
Since then the theater has become the only theater in the world to host the event three times (2010, 2014, 2018). This year would have been the fourth time if the world had not been hit by the coronavirus.)
I have written about the history of Venice, was on the committee launched by this paper to fund the bronze statue at the Historic Venice Train Depot to honor the late animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams and am currently on the second committee to create a circus museum at the depot to honor the years that The Greatest Show on Earth wintered in Venice and where Clown College was founded and existed from 1968-1996 when the circus no longer needed to train cars.
The paper’s anniversary will be in March but leading up to it, we need the help of readers to share photos they might have taken or received over the past 75 years in Venice and stories of how they came here and the like.
Share your thoughts with our editor Scott Lawson at slawson@venicegondolier.com, Kcool@venicegonodlier.com or bmudge@venicegondolier.com.
On a related note, next week, Sarasota’ circus club, Showfolks of America will hold an outdoor better than three-ring circus with social distancing and the tops acts in the world at the Sarasot Fairgrounds. Read all about it in today’s feature article. Don’t miss it.
