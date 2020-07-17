Amidst challenging times, July 7 marked a momentous day in the history of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
It was our organization’s 45th anniversary, and we are proud that we have spent 45 years upholding Marie Selby’s wish of providing a Botanical Garden “for the enjoyment of the general public.”
During this time, we have also amassed the world’s best scientifically-documented collections of orchids and bromeliads, conducted more than 200 research expeditions to more than 30 countries worldwide, and discovered and/or described more than 2,000 plant species new to science. All life on earth depends on plants, and our contributions to their study and conservation are among our most significant accomplishments, along with connecting countless school children and underserved families to the wonders of nature.
While milestone anniversaries provide a lens to take stock of past achievements, they also provide opportunities to celebrate the present and look forward to the future.
In May, we expanded our footprint from 15 to 45 spectacular acres on the bay with the adoption of Historic Spanish Point as a companion campus to our Downtown Sarasota location. Selby Gardens now consists of one organization with two campuses providing bayfront sanctuaries connecting people to air plants of the world, native nature, and our regional history. I am thrilled to report that we just launched our new, unified website, www.selby.org, and I hope you will take some time to explore it.
As we work toward protecting Selby Gardens for the generations to come, we have embarked on the approval process for the Downtown Sarasota Compromise Master Site Plan that will preserve our history, safeguard our invaluable collections, and sustain our future. All of us at Selby Gardens are deeply grateful to Sen. Joe Gruters for his vital leadership in recently making possible a $600,000 appropriation from the state of Florida toward our hurricane resiliency efforts for this undertaking. We also want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for recognizing the value Selby Gardens’ vision for the future will bring to Sarasota, our region, and the entire State of Florida.
Because of the reduction in scale of the Compromise Master Plan, we are hopeful that it will receive approval this fall, and the result will be a revitalized Downtown Sarasota campus, with the added bonus of a companion campus at Historic Spanish Point. Selby Gardens has already secured more than $35 million, restricted solely to the implementation of the Master Plan. The construction jobs and economic impact created by this project will give the local economy the jump start it needs as we continue to face the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We look forward to celebrating our special anniversary with you all year long — starting with The 45th Anniversary Orchid Show: Women Breaking the Glasshouse Ceiling opening to the public October 10. In the meantime, stay tuned for more information about our summer exhibits — and the outdoor areas of both our campuses remain open as places of refuge, respite, and renewal. I encourage families to explore our campuses with our new Garden Discovery Guide available at both sites for a fun, engaging experience.
Thank you for your ongoing and invaluable support of Selby Gardens. We hope to see you here often this summer, and throughout our 45th Anniversary year ahead.
Cheers,
Jennifer O. Rominiecki
President & CEO
