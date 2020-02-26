VENICE — Senior Friendship Centers of Venice hosted a 100th birthday party for one of its members, Antoinette Grande, on the afternoon of Feb. 19.
More than 50 Senior Friendship Centers members, family and friends enjoyed the celebration that included live music by Harmony Lane, dancing, cake, coffee and snacks.
Grande was born on Feb. 20, 1920 in Manhattan. She was one of eight children: four girls and four boys. She was the youngest daughter.
Grande was a professional seamstress for many years. She has two children, a son, Gerard, and a daughter, Marie Hansen. She is active in her church and a daily participant at the Senior Friendship Centers of Venice. She loves music and dancing and can often be found on the dance floor at SFC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.