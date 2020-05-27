If you think a handful of people can’t make a difference in this world, you haven’t met the Lamberts and the Kellings.
In the last few months, these neighboring couples have launched a grass-roots effort to make Venice a kinder, friendlier community. And they’re doing it one sign at a time.
“What one little thing could we do to bring some stability to the world?” Judy Lambert said one day.
“It seems like everybody is fighting with everybody else,’” Ron Lambert said. “That just kind of put a bug in our heads. We talked about it frequently. I told her I had an idea for a bumper sticker that would say: ‘Don’t honk, forgive.’ The very next day I saw a bumper sticker that said: ‘Horn broke, watch for finger.’”
“It’s just the way we believe, that everybody is worthy and should be accepted,” added Judy Lambert. “We just feel there’s a lot of division and people separated into one camp or another. And yet, I believe that if we could just sit down with people and treat them like we want to be treated, we could all get along better than we do. I think that’s what bothered us.”
Ron said he had at least six ideas on how to bring the community closer together, but realized he didn’t have the organizational skills to turn those ideas into reality. And so, over lunch with his neighbor, Bruce Kelling, they discussed which of those ideas were doable.
“One idea was around bumper stickers, but we realized yard signs would be more effective because they could be changed around,” Ron said.
The two couples sat down and decided to call the project “Harmony.” They then came up with six different slogans to put on the signs:
“Courtesy – Pass it on”
“Integrity – the foundation of trust”
“Practice tolerance”
“Kindness starts with one”
“We rise by lifting others”
“Treat others as you wish to be treated”
Bruce arranged with a local printer to produce the signs for a price of $15 each. And Susan Kelling, who is an artist, designed the logo, being careful not to pick colors that might appear too political or religious in nature.
“When you think about it, we’re really a bunch of old hippies,” Susan said. “The sign in our yard right now is: ‘Give peace a chance.’”
To get the project started, the couples paid to have 10 sets of six signs each printed. They then recruited friends to serve as coordinators in getting the signs placed in nearby yards and switching them around occasionally.
“I think what has surprised us the most is how fast the idea took off,” Susan said. “We talked to friends who were several streets over and asked if they would be interested in participating. The next thing you know, their whole street is covered with signs. This project has been contagious. It’s a great feeling to see all these people actively involved in spreading the word.”
While the project started on the island of Venice, Bruce said some folks have taken their signs “back up north,” and now are planted in yards as far away as New York, Massachusetts, and Michigan.
Each sign includes an email address, harmonyareus@gmail.com, where people can get more information about how to participate. They work directly with the printer in having new signs made. And since the initial 60 signs began appearing in early February, the total number of signs has more than tripled.
Bruce said they have shied away from creating a website for the project because they don’t want anyone to get the idea there is a profit involved.
“We want to keep this a grass-roots movement,” he said.
With one exception, the response to the signs has been positive.
“One woman, early on refused to participate because she believed it was political,” Judy said. “When we explain to people why we did it, that we just wanted to get past the partisanship, they were all in agreement with that.”
Ron added that one resident even took down political signs in their yard when they put up one of the Harmony signs.
“Some may believe that these signs were created for political reasons, but they are not meant to be,” he said/
Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod thinks the Harmony project is a great idea to build community and to help residents find common ground.
“Anything that encourages people to get along with each other, to be more tolerant of each other, and more understanding of our differences, I think is good.” he said. “I commend these people, not just for having the idea, but for taking action on that idea. A lot of us have ideas, but not everybody is able or willing to take action.”
An added benefit is that the Harmony campaign has surfaced at a time when residents are forced to maintain social distancing.
“People right now are confused and a little depressed with their uncertain future,” Bruce said. “These slogans or themes are all rather uplifting. Some folks think we did this based on the pandemic. It just came about at the right time.”
Going forward, Judy said she would like to see some of the signs appear in downtown Venice.
“With the stores closed due to the virus, tourists would come and see those signs and it would give them a positive impression of our little town,” Judy said.
“I would like to see this change at least one person,” Susan said. “The idea is to put those slogans into action. How can I become a better neighbor? How can I treat others with more patience and kindness? And how can I contribute more to this community?”
