Grammy award winning gospel tenor Larry Ford performed at First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade in 2014. He won a Grammy in 2002 for Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album. Ford is performing in Venice at Harvest Chapel on Dec. 27.

VENICE — Harvest Chapel of Venice presents Larry Ford in a special After Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. in Harvest Chapel.

Harvest Chapel is on Center Road on the corner of Cortina Place in Venice, which is about two blocks from U.S. 41. There is no admission, but a free will offering will be taken during the service.

Ford is one of the most popular musicians on the Bill Gaither programs and the videos. He has been singing since childhood. He studied classical music at college and did some early stints with many of the gospel groups such as the Downings and The Dixie Echoes. His entree onto the world stage was as part of the Gaither family ministries.

A featured vocalist on several of the Gaither’s popular and numerous Homecoming videos, Ford has attracted a legion of admirers who appreciate his clear tenor voice and his absolute sincerity as he performs.

Ford’s international concert schedule and recording career have been particularly prolific Since the turn of the millenium and the Grammy-winning former pastor has made albums, not just of hymns and praise music, but also of patriotic American songs. He is also prolific at Irish folk tunes. He has sung the national anthem for the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Lightening teams.

Ford has been a pilot, as well as a pastor most of his life.

Call Harvest Chapel for more information or other assistance at 941-786-1482.


