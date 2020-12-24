VENICE — Harvest Chapel of Venice presents Larry Ford in a special After Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. in Harvest Chapel.
Harvest Chapel is on Center Road on the corner of Cortina Place in Venice, which is about two blocks from U.S. 41. There is no admission, but a free will offering will be taken during the service.
Ford is one of the most popular musicians on the Bill Gaither programs and the videos. He has been singing since childhood. He studied classical music at college and did some early stints with many of the gospel groups such as the Downings and The Dixie Echoes. His entree onto the world stage was as part of the Gaither family ministries.
A featured vocalist on several of the Gaither’s popular and numerous Homecoming videos, Ford has attracted a legion of admirers who appreciate his clear tenor voice and his absolute sincerity as he performs.
Ford’s international concert schedule and recording career have been particularly prolific Since the turn of the millenium and the Grammy-winning former pastor has made albums, not just of hymns and praise music, but also of patriotic American songs. He is also prolific at Irish folk tunes. He has sung the national anthem for the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Lightening teams.
Ford has been a pilot, as well as a pastor most of his life.
Call Harvest Chapel for more information or other assistance at 941-786-1482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.