VENICE - Like many businesses, Hashtag Pizza has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially working to offer free meals and assisting with Venice area high school seniors in the "adoption" campaign to help the students enjoy their last weeks of high school, the pizza place is dealing with its own fiscal ailment.
According to its GoFundMe page, they are needing $5,000 before June 1.
Owner Jessica Robinson and her partners Jennifer Stevens and Laura Barrett are coping with their food truck, a bus, breaking down.
"Originally we had decided we were going to shut down because of everything that happened - it just tanked," Stevens said. "We sat here last night and a couple hours went by and it was insanity how many people donated to us... I have more faith in this community now than I did 24 hours ago."
Stevens said they had raised nearly $4,000 as of Thursday evening. If they get to $15,000 before June 1, she said they can accomplish their next goal: a permanent location.
The campaign net goal is $20,000.
Hashtag Pizza began in 2018. The GoFundMe campaign notes it responds threats of hurricanes and did the same as COVID-19 began to hit the region.
"Immediately, Jenn and Jess put together a plan to make sure that the children and families who were in immediate need were able to eat," the GoFundMe campaign states. "Offering free and low-cost whole pizzas and free slices for students... they made sure to think with their hearts first instead of their bottom line."
But the small company has been beset by needed repairs, bad weather and other issues - and shuttering was being considered.
The reaction surprised Stevens - but then she said she has seen the generosity of Venice often.
"It's the people of this city - they all come together," she said. "I don't think I've lived anywhere else in my life where the people cared about their neighbors as much as they do here."
Right now, they are able to complete delivery orders only but are wanting to stay in business in Venice.
"We've been fighting to be here," Stevens said.
To find the campaign, visit www.GoFundMe.com and search #SaveHashtagPizza. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
