VENICE — A special ribbon cutting ceremony in Venice recently celebrated a shark’s tooth.
The star of the event was the huge shark’s tooth located in front of the Venice Chamber of Commerce.
The event thanked Dr. Gregg Hassler, a local dentist, for donating the funds for the tooth. It brought together Chamber members and the Hassler family for a home town event that included soft drinks and chocolate.
Chamber Executive Director Kathy Lehner welcomed everyone and presented a history of the donation. As a member of the first Venice Chamber Leadership team, Gregg offered to fund the tooth for the city to enjoy. He also wanted to thank his parents for their support.
It was great to have the Hassler family on hand for the celebration. The children added whimsy and fun. Their presence brought joy to an event even when it included masks and safe distancing.
Bravo Gregg and Chamber.
Do your part
Sponsor a Twig Box. Local volunteers create boxes of full size toiletries and send then to young adults who have aged out of the foster care program.
The group sends out 10 to 15 boxes a month. It takes $15 to mail each box so sponsorships are welcome. Included in each box is also a $10 gift card to McDonalds or Walmart.
Visit www.thetwigcares.com or send donation to Twig at 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice 34285. Thanks to Callie Cowan for this information.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Dr. Gregg Hassler whose contribution to this community started when he attended Epiphany Cathedral School. Gregg was an excellent student, an alter boy and long time parishioners remember Gregg singing “Oh Holy Night” at Christmas Mass.
After dental school, Gregg came back to Venice to start his dental practice and raise his family. His three children attended Epiphany where Gregg served as a volunteer and generous contributor. He always found plenty of time to work with his children’s soccer teams.
Gregg is fun and kind and always gracious. He enjoys time with his family and is a regular at events that include nieces and nephews. As a long time member of this community Gregg’s circle of friends ranges with people of all ages. After all, that’s what happens in small towns.
It is a joy to know Gregg. He is one of the people who make Venice a great place to live.
