The Gulf water is warm — so I hear. It can get up to 90 degrees during the summer. Not only is the water not as refreshing as I would like, it also is likely to be teeming with jellyfish.
I have never been stung but know people who have — not a fun experience. And while jellyfish are one of the favorite items in the diet of loggerhead sea turtles, the loggerheads manage to leave plenty of jellyfish for the rest of us. The problem is, all they do for people is sting them.
I can still picture in my mind a sight at the South Jetty a few years back — a sight I will not likely forget anytime soon. I was walking along the edge of the water when I could scarcely believe what I was seeing in the water — thousands of jellyfish. They are nearly transparent so the light has to be just right to see them but had I been swimming in that area, I likely would have been stung more than once. There must have been thousands of them.
Made me think that we need more sea turtles to thin the crop of jellyfish.
Thanks to all the sea turtle volunteers in this area and along most of Florida’s shoreline, nesting numbers have been up in recent years. The problem is that numbers over a five- or ten-year period do not mean a lot given the fact that sea turtles and cockroaches are the two creatures that are said to have existed on earth longer than any other creatures.
Yet the mere fact that people care enough to keep track of turtle nesting gives me hope that more people will begin to care about the lives of other creatures on the planet.
While I prefer to not have any direct contact with cockroaches, jellyfish and snakes of any kind, I can put up with their presence for their place in the food chain.
In the case of sea turtles, as opposed to those other aforementioned creatures, I think sea turtles are cute, especially the little hatchlings.
The first hatchlings will be arriving any day now. If you walk the beach at dawn, you might even see a few stragglers heading to the water. Most will crawl out of their nests in the middle of the night and use the light of the moon to guide them to the water. But some take longer than others to break out of their shells and climb over the other shells and even some of their fellow hatchlings to get to the surface of the sand before they can even begin the long crawl to the relative safety of the water.
As they scamper along, they might become food for raccoons or coyotes or even shorebirds.
We can all help by keeping their pathways clear. When leaving the beach, take all your stuff with you. Even if you leave along that stretch of beach, do not leave your lawn chair there. If you or your kids dig holes or build sand castles, fill in the holes and knock down the castles.
If you see any trash that has washed ashore, pick it up and toss it in the nearest trash bin.
If you take a moonlight stroll on the beach, do as the turtles do, use the light of the moon rather than a flashlight. If you see a nesting turtle on such a walk, keep your distance and do not take flash photos lest you startle the turtle, leading to its aborting the nest.
Summer is my favorite time at the beach, especially in the early morning. Some would think that sunrise would be best on the east coast of Florida. I think they are wrong. The sunrise reflected on a few stray clouds to the west can be absolutely stunning at dawn. And except for those wonderful turtle volunteers, the beach is nearly empty at that time. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, heading to the beach at dawn is not only a lovely time to be there but also a safer time. Unless you bring a friend, there likely will be nobody within 60 feet let alone 6 feet.
This same line of thinking can be applied to shopping and dining out. We can all help restaurants prosper once again if we makes some minor changes in the time we dine. Call ahead to your favorite restaurant and ask about their slow times. That is a win-win for everyone.
Three of us were at Thai Bistro (941-484-8450) on a recent Saturday night. The restaurant was less than half full at 6:30 p.m. and about the same when we left although with different patrons by then. Take-out remains popular at all those restaurants who have offered it. If you are still not comfortable with going out, you do not have to go without Pad Thai or your favorite from that or any other restaurant.
I cannot survive without Pad Thai nor can I survive without a chicken Caesar salad from Luna (941-412-9898) or a pizza with tomato slices and spinach. Somehow tomato slices taste better than tomato chunks even though they come from the same tomatoes. What most of us can do is adjust our schedule and/or use take out.
Thracian Mediterranean Grill (941-681-5679) in Nokomis is open for lunch and dinner at 50 percent capacity. The owner said he has five tables available for two seatings per night — 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Whether you order take out or dine in, just don’t order turtle soup. (Fortunately, that is no longer on any menus that I know of in the U.S.)
Wear your masks and your gloves when shopping to protect yourself and others. When buying gas, the plastic bags from stores serve as good temporary shields for your hands. Once through pumping gas, you can easily drop the bag in the trash can next to the pump and safely go on your way.
Sea turtles do not seem to be affected by the pandemic. But we are. While things seem to be returning to normal, it is a new normal. Until there is some sort of preventive inoculation or cure, it could well be like the Spanish flu back in 1918 and 1919. Millions died back then. At least now, prudent people are taking precautions.
Be one of the prudent people as we learn to deal with the “new” normal.
