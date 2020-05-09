VENICE — You feel like Bonnie and Clyde.
Rat-a-tat-tat at your windshield. Luckily, only your car suffers in a hail of love bugs.
Welcome to May in Southwest Florida, when these mating critters visit for the few weeks.
But if abnormally dry conditions hold, which has occurred in Southwest Florida, the love bug’s machine-gunning of our cars may lessen over previous spring seasons.
The bugs like it moist, which is why they show heavier inland, blasting drivers in and out of DeSoto County, for instance, and why they tell you not to smile aboard a motorcycle.
On Wednesday, Donna Carney was with her husband at the North Port Express Car Wash.
Because the St. Augustine couple had traveled Interstate 95, across the peninsula to Interstate 75, their SUV was splattered in a light love bug frosting, not enough to block the view.
But Donna knew this was the beginning.
“Will it get worse?” she asked rhetorically. “You bet it will.”
Michael Heritage visiting North Port from Fort Myers compared love bugs to a beard or a face mask on his car, traveling up and down U.S. 41 for his auto glass business.
“They suck,” he said. “And if you leave them long enough, they’ll ruin the (car) paint.”
Because they careen around like paired-up zombies, crazy love-bug rumors circulate. One is that scientists created them to control mosquitoes.
The truth is that the species somehow appeared in Texas in the 1940s, probably blowing in on a hurricane. It is classified as a fly. Females mate almost at birth, which is what you see, like pairs of helicopters conjoined at the rotors. Other than death-by-windshield, their lives are short and sweet, about a week. And there are two species in the Sunshine State.
While many people despise love bugs, Fernando Santos sees opportunity. He was running the North Port Express Car Wash on Wednesday. He didn’t need to hard sell the extra $3 pre-bug spray, urging each driver forward with: “No brakes, no hands, enjoy the ride.”
“They’re not really love bugs,” he yelled over blasting water and scrubbing with his brush to get embedded carcasses loose. “They’re more like glue bugs. You almost don’t recognize what kind of car they’re (customers) driving. And next week it’s going to be an even bigger mess.”
And if somehow you miss spring mating, love bugs are back in September, rat-a-tat-tatting the paint on your beautiful Buick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.