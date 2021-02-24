“The most important decision you make each day is to be in a good mood,” Dr. Chris Cortman told the more than 60 women at the Hatitude luncheon sponsored by the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
He added: “The essence of life is to serve others.
Obviously everyone who came to the luncheon made up their minds to have a happy day. Each wore a fabulous and no so fabulous but cute hat. The energy level was high as women participated in the trivia contest and danced to music during the parade of hats.
Chairperson and retired teacher Jennifer Mecking let her teacher skills kick in. The luncheon was organized perfectly. Her directions were clear. In orchestrating the trivia contest she said, “Will the recorder at each table raise their hand.”
That is teacher talk.
Jennifer called each table by number and those seated stood and danced around to their own music which Jennifer had recorded on her phone. She led each group. Those dancing to “Pretty Woman” showed their center stage attitude.
The luncheon committee members were Tonya Cher, Helena Cao, Esther Bird in addition to Jennifer and BPWEV president Morina Chmielak. They made sure everyone felt welcome by taking hundreds of pictures, selling raffle tickets and encouraging lively conversations.
The crew showed an attitude of gratitude by celebrating Dr. Cortman’s birthday with a chorus of voices singing “Happy Birthday” and a birthday cake which was served for dessert.
Dr. Cortman said sometimes you have to create meaning in life. The BPWEV seem to have that down pat. In closing Dr. Cortman quoted Leo Buscaglia who encouraged hugging. Leo’s message was: “Don’t worry. Be happy.”
Three cheers BPWEV.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Jennifer Mechling, chairperson of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice Hatitude luncheon. The lady comes from Ohio and is a less than five years in Venice person. She sure knows how to throw a party.
Jennifer is described as a rising star with BPWEV. She participated in their wine tasting and the Adopt a Senior Christmas cocktail party. She is organized attends to detail. She is kind and welcoming and has a gift for making people feel special. She is one of those people Dr. Cortman describes as choosing to be happy each day.
Jennifer makes Venice a great place to live.
