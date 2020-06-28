VENICE — A new mobile app should help make boating easier.
MarineMax Venice made the announcement recently.
“The MarineMax App is designed with the customer in mind,” MarineMax General Manager Tyler Choyke said. “With secure payment processing and access to 24/7 communication, customers can easily shop for a new boat, schedule service to take care of their current boat, and search for upcoming classes and Getaways, all from the comfort of their own home.”
Boaters can connect with a MarineMax stores for boat services — “from routine maintenance, requesting a wash or fuel, to complete repair or upgrade projects,” according to a news release. “The digital platform was recently listed in Boating Industry’s Top Products for 2020.”
“The app bridges the gap between store and customer, making services available at any time of day,” Choyke said.
The MarineMax App is available on iPhone and Android. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2SDXxyc.
