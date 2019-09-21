In a dust-laden, rusting filing cabinet, a co-worker and I stumbled upon some of the best-worst writing ever.
It was in a ratty manila folder labeled, correctly, “The nut file.”
The glory of these letters to the editor, dating back to the 1940s and 1950s, spoke of grand conspiracies from a mind far too shattered to ever really draw any conclusions.
The unknown editor drew a red (now faded) line in whatever pen was available 50 years before and — usually — just wrote “nut” on each side of it.
Letters focused, kind of, on the Red threat. There was mainly one writer, but a few others found their way into the nut file. Bizarre theories and heavy libel flowed like spring floods in these pages.
The commies had taken over the local state park; the baseball umpire was a Soviet agent; Truman was a communist, as was, in another letter a few years later, Eisenhower. These political rivals were united under the hammer and sickle — if only we listened.
If memory serves, there were a few letters about UFOs and the return of the devil.
My co-worker and I leafed through these mesmerized by the mayhem. We should have known to keep them, but we closed the file and my guess is it’s somewhere in a landfill now.
That editor apparently didn’t include these letters to the newspaper in any edition of the little Indiana newspaper. Apparently, there wasn’t enough evidence.
Now, I haven’t had the opportunity to create a similar file, but I do appreciate a mesmerizing letter to the editor.
A subscriber asked what standards I’d have on letters for the newspaper. Well, don’t accuse the local umpires of being Soviet plants without some sort of corroborating evidence but, outside of that, have at it.
Have opinions on local or national politics? Want to vent about the weather or the roads? Want to compliment a local organization? We have a page that is devoted to any topic you’re writing about.
There are things we’ll — major generality — nix. Obviously, libel. Also, anything that is blatantly false. Feel free to knock or praise a president for their shortcomings or heroics, but we’re probably not going to run it if you suggest a president is literally the Angel of Death — or an angel.
Will we accept all opinions? Almost. If you write about how the band KISS is the ultimate in music; or if you suggest the film “The English Patient” is the ultimate in movies, I’ll think you need to be in the nut file.
But I’ll begrudgingly run those letters even though I’d prefer putting a needle on a turntable covered in dirty cat litter than listen to KISS and I’d prefer that cat litter then poured directly into my eyes before watching “The English Patient.”
But you can be completely wrong in an opinion and still find the right way to write it and get it in the Gondolier Sun.
Another subscriber called me recently and asked about the potential return of “Let ‘Em Have It.”
Simply: No.
Unquestionably, it was a fun column. As she said, it was the first thing she and her friends would read. I completely believe that. And while I’m sure there were plenty of well-meaning rants in there, anonymous columns tend to be the place where civility is tortured for a few laughs and a few more tears.
So, anonymous news tips can be emailed to our newsroom either to individual reporters or me, or even phoned in. We take them seriously … usually. I mean, if it’s an odd one, we’ll make a file for it.
Maybe in a half-century, some young journalists will find that file and enjoy the weirdness of our times.
