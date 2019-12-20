I had an interesting experience a few mornings ago while out for my daily walk.
I decided to take a stroll through the Harbor Lights subdivision, which is located just north of the KMI Bridge in Venice. This 55+ manufactured home community has been there for as long as I can remember.
I’ve enjoyed walks through this well-kept community since the early 1960s when I was a cadet at the former military school nearby. And during my occasional walks, I oftentimes encountered a smile and friendly greeting.
On this particular morning, however, I was confronted by a woman who asked if I was a resident. When I replied that I lived in a condominium community nearby, she reminded me that I was on private property and that I needed to leave.
No harsh words were exchanged, and the woman was not unpleasant. Only matter-of-fact. I was trespassing and I needed to go. And with that, I walked away and wished her a good day.
I was not angry about our brief exchange, nor do I feel any ill-will toward the woman I met. I only felt saddened because I think it is indicative of the civil breakdown that is taking place in America today. Bullying in our schools has become commonplace and disagreements today are more often settled with gunfire in lieu of words. We increasingly are becoming islands unto ourselves or, as the comedian Lily Tomlin once quipped: “we are all in this alone.” In short, our civility to one another is deteriorating.
Why have our interactions with one another become so estranged? Perhaps it is due in part to the evolving technology and our increasing dependence on our gadgets and social media. Why talk when it’s easier to Tweet? And perhaps it is due in large part to the bombastic rhetoric that we hear from our politicians and other leaders. The zero-sum thinking that reminds us that there can’t be winners if there are not also losers.
I had the pleasure of knowing Fred Rogers, and one of the things I learned from him about neighborhoods is that there always should be room for one more neighbor. We all long for those days when strangers greeted one another with a smile and a handshake. Rather than focusing on our differences, we looked for those things we shared in common. To succeed in life, Fred said, you only need to focus on three things. The first is to be kind, the second was kindness. And the third? You guessed it.
“If you could only sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to the people you may never even dream of,” Fred once said. “There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person.”
I have no idea what prompted the conversation that the woman and I shared. Perhaps she considered me threatening. Or perhaps she simply did not want any “intruders” in her midst. What if our conversation might have kindled a new friendship by discovering mutual interests we might have shared? We will never know.
And what of our society? Is it too late to turn back the clock on our kindness to one another? Is there a chance that we might move the pendulum and become a more tolerant, accepting nation?
Rome, that majestic empire that was expected to last into eternity, actually existed for just 503 years. I like to think that the America we enjoy will at least meet that milestone. I increasingly, however, am having my doubts. - Larry Humes can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.