VENICE — A contest sponsored by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Gondolier put nearly $200,000 in local business’ cash registers and $1,000 into Brent Gatti’s pocket.
Gatti won the July Shop Eat and Spend Local promotion contest when his entry from doing business locally was selected from among dozens and dozens of entries.
Every $100 in receipts from local businesses, with a minimum $25 purchase, equaled one entry.
Compared to some contestants, Gatti and his wife only had a few entries, Chamber President & CEO Kathy Lehner said.
“It only takes one to win,” she said.
The cash prize was donated by the Chamber board. The Gattis said it would be going right back into the local economy, Lehner said.
“They were so excited,” she said.
Receipts submitted represented purchases from drinks to car repairs and even a funeral, Lehner said.
The nearly $200,000 in spending represents one-fifth of Lehner’s goal of injecting $1 million into the local economy in 90 days.
“I’ve got 60 days to go,” she said.
The contest is continuing, with drawings in August and September. Visit VeniceChamber.com for more information.
