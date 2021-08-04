Offers go here

Health officer: Hospital beds filling up

Records being set daily

  • Updated
COVID hospitalizations

In this Florida Hospital Association graphic, the top line represents COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2020 and the bottom line represents 2021.

SARASOTA — The number of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide has risen "dramatically," and hospitals are beginning to fill up, State Health Officer Chuck Henry said this week.

Chuck Henry

Chuck Henry, {span}Health Officer, {/span}{span}Department of Health{/span}{span}-Sarasota {/span}

About 90% of those cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated, he said.

"We consider this a preventable disease," he said in a video update from the Department of Health in Sarasota recorded Tuesday.

The Florida Hospital Association reported there were 11,515 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, breaking the state's record for the third straight day.

The number represents 113% of the peak hospitalization in 2020, on July 23, months before any vaccines were available.


Back then the patients were mainly people ages 65 and up, Henry said. Now the average age is late 40s and early 50s.

Hospitalizations of severely ill children are up as well, he said, though not as significantly.

Altogether, bed occupancy statewide Tuesday was 84%, the FHA reported. ICU bed utilization was 86.5% for all conditions, not just COVID-19.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 140 infected patients Wednesday, breaking its own record for the third consecutive day. There were 32 patients in the ICU.

An additional death was reported, making four so far this week. Prior to Monday, only four deaths had been recorded since July 5.

Though they're full vaccinated, Henry said he and his family have resumed wearing a mask indoors in public places.

"Masking is the best defense we have short of vaccinating to prevent illness," he said.

