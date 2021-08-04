topical featured Health officer: Hospital beds filling up Records being set daily By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Aug 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In this Florida Hospital Association graphic, the top line represents COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2020 and the bottom line represents 2021. FHA graphic SARASOTA — The number of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide has risen "dramatically," and hospitals are beginning to fill up, State Health Officer Chuck Henry said this week. Chuck Henry, {span}Health Officer, {/span}{span}Department of Health{/span}{span}-Sarasota {/span} About 90% of those cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated, he said."We consider this a preventable disease," he said in a video update from the Department of Health in Sarasota recorded Tuesday.The Florida Hospital Association reported there were 11,515 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, breaking the state's record for the third straight day.The number represents 113% of the peak hospitalization in 2020, on July 23, months before any vaccines were available.Back then the patients were mainly people ages 65 and up, Henry said. Now the average age is late 40s and early 50s.Hospitalizations of severely ill children are up as well, he said, though not as significantly.Altogether, bed occupancy statewide Tuesday was 84%, the FHA reported. ICU bed utilization was 86.5% for all conditions, not just COVID-19.Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 140 infected patients Wednesday, breaking its own record for the third consecutive day. There were 32 patients in the ICU.An additional death was reported, making four so far this week. Prior to Monday, only four deaths had been recorded since July 5.Though they're full vaccinated, Henry said he and his family have resumed wearing a mask indoors in public places."Masking is the best defense we have short of vaccinating to prevent illness," he said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Department Of Health Covid-19 Hospitalizations Sarasota County Masks Chuck Henry Sarasota Memorial Hospital Florida Hospital Association Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf #BackAtTheVPAC announced Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
