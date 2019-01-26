With the recent passing of George H. W. Bush, I thought about how he had made a difference to people with disabilities, by signing the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
The ADA covers many disabilities, including hearing loss.
It requires that employers with 15 or more employees provide qualified individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from the full range of employment-related opportunities available to others.
In the workplace, the ADA says that “reasonable accommodation” must be made to people with hearing loss.
In this age of technology, it would be reasonable for an employer to provide amplified or captioned phones to people with hearing loss, or at least, allow a person to bring in his or her own. These phones would allow a qualified person to perform a higher-level job.
It is, of course, necessary for us folks with hearing loss to educate ourselves about which accommodations would work best.
It would not be reasonable to ask a busy boss to spend time investigating for us. We know what we need and must be prepared to present the cost, how and where to obtain the necessary devices. We people with hearing loss can demonstrate that we are able to do the job, with the appropriate accommodations.
We can and should ask for a quiet space away from noisy air conditioners and coffee and ice machines. We can request a quiet corner away from the general noise. If our job is to operate noisy machinery, then we simply wear ear plugs.
If we can’t hear people coming in behind us, then a strategically-placed mirror would show us if someone enters the room. We can’t always hear fire alarms — no problem to install ones with flashing lights.
We can request text or email messages, then read what we can’t hear.
Of course, we need to be able to do the job. It would be no use to apply for a job as a pilot if we do not know how to fly a plane, hearing loss or not.
How do people know we cannot hear? They don’t until we tell them.
I know it takes a lot of courage to admit to hearing loss. I have had hearing loss since I was 5 years old and admitting it is still challenging for me. I just don’t want to do it and face comments like “But you don’t look deaf!” or “I am sooooo sorry!”
How would I “look” deaf? Wear a “D” on my forehead? And, people do not need to say they are sorry as my hearing problem is not their fault.
We can choose to be amused by these comments and be willing to tell people how best to communicate with us.
I know from experience that many people do not know how to handle us folks with hearing problems. We should simply say, “I don’t hear well. I read lips and do better if you face me.”
We wear our cochlear implants or hearing aids and use our assistive listening devices. These listening devices need to be worn and fitted with working batteries. They do not work if they are in the drawer or in the pocket.
There are three alternative approaches to expressing your needs.
We can be passive and not say or do anything. We remain isolated, withdrawn and lonely.
We can be aggressive and demanding that people should make allowances for us. We can loudly monopolize the conversation because we can’t hear.
Or, we can be assertive (not aggressive) by speaking pleasantly in a conversational tone, making eye contact and suggesting to the employer which device would help us hear more clearly.
We will find if we take the third option, people will be only too glad to help. Our employers will see we can perform the job with appropriate accommodations and offer that promotion we deserve.
Thank you to George H.W. Bush for helping provide equality and inclusion to people with disabilities.
Anne Taylor is a bilateral cochlear implant user, a Gallaudet-certified peer mentor for the hard of hearing, president and board member of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Sarasota/Manatee and a guest columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
