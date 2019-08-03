By Jewell Meringer
Guest Writer
Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency will sponsor a free educational program on Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, at Gulf Gate Public Library in Sarasota.
The program will focus on unproductive behaviors used by family members as they try to help their addicted loved one — and how to develop new behaviors that are healthy, and more effective.
Guest speaker for the evening is Janis W. Gold, LMHC, a mental health and addiction therapist in private practice. Before relocating to Florida in early 2019, she worked 35 years in Pennsylvania and Virginia, providing clinical treatment services, program administration, and clinical supervision.
Doors will open for refreshments and networking at 5:30 p.m., and the speaker program will begin at 6 p.m. The program is free, but seating is limited and advance reservations are requested.
Gulf Gate Public Library is located at 7112 Curtiss Avenue in Sarasota. To reserve your seat, email jewell.meringer@SICD-FL.org or go to www.sicd-fl.org/events.
The Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency is a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation registered with the State of Florida. Its mission is to make up-to-date addiction prevention and recovery education and resources available to all who are interested in learning about alcohol, drug abuse and addiction disease and the many related problems.
For more details, call 941-716-6169 or email jewell.meringer@SICD-FL.org.
