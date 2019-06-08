Yesterday I listened as my friend described her mom’s situation in an exclusive care facility in another state. It was painful to hear. And it deepened my appreciation for nurses like Grace Marty, a Registered Nurse at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
I learned about Grace when she recently received the DAISY Award, bestowed by the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that honorees provide to patients and families every day.
Like the hospital’s other recent DAISY honorees – Chad Clark, RN; Lyubov Dykan, BSN, CCRN; and Denis Parent, RN – “extraordinary” is Grace’s “normal” as she cares for patients.
When an elderly patient’s wife said she was hungry, Grace could see that walking down to the cafeteria with her cane could be painful. Grace, who was going on break, requested a wheelchair and took the patient to lunch herself.
When another patient was frustrated that she couldn’t answer her adult children’s questions about her care, Grace scheduled a conference call with all four offspring. Midway through the conversation, Grace added the doctor to the call so the children could ask him questions directly.
And then there are the patients who ask to have their picture taken with Grace to send to their family members – a true sign of connection and compassionate care!
What my friend would give to have care like that for her mom.
Congratulations to our DAISY honorees, and thanks to all exceptional caregivers whose “extraordinary normal” makes a difference in the lives of patients and families.
Gratefully,
MK Mueller
Director of Culture Engagement
Venice Regional Bayfront Health
