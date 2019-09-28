September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness month.
PAD affects as many as 12 million people in the United States and increases in prevalence with age, according to a news release from Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
One in eight Americans older than 60 years of age has PAD but only 25% of the general population is aware of the disease.
PAD develops when arteries become completely or partially blocked with plaque deposits that limit blood flow to legs. Just like clogged arteries in the heart, clogged arteries in the legs increase the risk of heart attack, stroke or even death.
Atherosclerosis (plaque buildup) in the legs does not always cause symptoms, so many people can have PAD and not know it.
People who do experience symptoms, such as pain or cramping in the legs, often do not report them, believing they are a natural part of aging or due to another cause.
“While some with PAD do not experience symptoms, people should be aware of certain factors that put them more at risk,” said Dr. Issam Halaby, a member of the Venice Regional medical staff. “Smokers are four times at greater risk, African-Americans are three times more likely to have PAD and one in every three people over the age of 50 with diabetes is likely to have the disease.”
Common risk factors for PAD include high cholesterol; smoking; high blood pressure; diabetes; inactivity; atherosclerosis; and age.
As many as 6 million people with diabetes are affected by PAD, making it one of the primary co-morbidities of diabetes.
Chronic toe and foot sores are common in people with PAD, as are cramping, numbness, weakness or heaviness in the leg muscles.
Those who have any of the risk factors for PAD should ask their healthcare professional about PAD. A physician can check for signs of the disease with a simple test of pulses in the feet.
The Venice Regional Center for Wound Care recommends the following action steps to help manage PAD:
• Make lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking and correcting blood pressure and cholesterol numbers.
• Develop healthy eating habits and an exercise plan.
• Exercise regularly to help increase blood circulation and reduce pain in the lower extremities. Walking, hiking and bike-riding are good exercise options. A personal trainer can help tailor a custom workout plan that best fits a person’s needs.
• Always consult with a physician about which medications may help PAD and if they are needed.
• See a physician for regular foot exams, which can identify any open sores early.
In some severe cases of PAD, surgery may be needed to open arteries that have narrowed. Consult with a physician to see if surgery is a necessary treatment.
For more information, contact the Venice Regional Center for Wound Care at the Venice HealthPark, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd.; call 941-486-6027; or visit VeniceRegional.com.
