COVID-19 cases, testing positivity and hospitalizations have all risen in Florida the past two weeks as much of the nation is seeing yet another surge of the delta variant.
Cases nationwide were up 37% last week, according to CovidDataDispatch.com, with more than 99% of them delta.
The latest variant, omicron, is present in Florida, as well as in at least 29 other states, but is not yet a threat to overtake delta as the dominant variant in the U.S. It’s predicted to do that this week in the United Kingdom, however.
Following the delta surge in late summer, the state’s case and positivity rate statistics bottomed out the week beginning Nov. 19.
The 13,530 cases reported last week are a 40% increase over the 9,642 cases reported two weeks prior, though far below the peak of the delta surge in August when about 150,000 cases were reported for three straight weeks.
The 2,625 cases reported for Dec. 8 were the most since Oct. 19.
The positivity rate has risen from 2.1% to 2.6% over the past two weeks — a 24% increase, but the rate remains much lower than when it hit 20% or higher over three consecutive weeks in August.
Because hospitalizations lag behind new cases, it wasn’t until late November that they hit their post-delta-surge low point. At 1,411 patients Tuesday, they’re up about 10%. ICU occupancy is only up about 5% but has been rising.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 25 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, including patients who are virus-free but not yet able to be discharged. There were three patients in the ICU.
The seven-day positivity rate was 1.9%, compared to 2% for the prior period.
ShorePoint Venice, formerly Venice Regional Bayfront Health, had two COVID patients Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.