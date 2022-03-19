Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve as other parts of the world are seeing cases climb because of a new variant.
The state reported 10,288 new cases in the March 11 COVID-19 Weekly Status Report, which will be the last time the data are reported by the state on a weekly basis.
The Florida Department of Health has announced that reports will be published every two weeks going forward, with the next one on March 25. The state switched to weekly reporting from daily reporting last June.
Last week’s total was a 27% drop in cases compared to the previous week and the fewest cases reported since the end of November, as the omicron surge was just starting.
The positivity rate of 2.4% matched the rate for the same time.
Through Wednesday, the state was on track to record about 7,800 cases for this week, with data for Thursday not yet available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It reported 672 cases for March 13 — the fewest since Nov. 7 — and 770 the next day, marking the first time there were fewer than 1,000 cases on consecutive days since Oct. 30 and 31.
BA.2, the new variant — actually, an omicron subvariant — is present and spreading in all 50 states, but hasn’t yet gotten much of a foothold in Florida.
Through March 15, only 0.12% of about 140,000 COVID-19 genomic sequences sampled in the state had tested positive for the variant, according to BeckersHospitalReview.com.
It was most prevalent in Rhode Island, at 2.4%, and least in Oklahoma, at 0.02%, representing one sample out of more than 5,300.
Several countries in Europe are experiencing spikes of the variant, however, and it’s running rampant in Hong Kong and South Korea, as well as other places in Asia.
Hospitalizations and ICU occupancy in Florida both dropped this week, with the federal Department of Health and Human Services reporting 1,488 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, of whom 199 were in the ICU.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 24 COVID-19 patients Friday, with an ICU occupancy of six.
The seven-day positivity rate ticked up to 2.2% from 2.1% in the previous period. No COVID-19 deaths were reported for the week.
Seventy percent of the hospital’s COVID patients are unvaccinated.
