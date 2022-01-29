Florida continues to report elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases but was headed this week toward its second major decrease in a row.
The Weekly Situation Report for Jan. 28 wasn’t available at press time but the state had reported 198,924 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week. That’s a decrease of 90,280 cases — 31% — from the previous week.
It’s an encouraging trend but still about 47,000 cases more than the peak of the delta surge.
On five of the seven days this week that the state reported data to the CDC, the total was higher than the biggest daily total during delta.
Hospitalizations improved significantly statewide at the end of the week, dropping under 10,000 for the first time in more than two weeks. ICU occupancy fell below 1,500 for the first time in about the same time period.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 census — which includes people no longer infected but who are not yet able to be discharged — dropped to 201 on Friday, the fewest in 10 days.
ICU occupancy was 28, however — only one fewer than the recent high. Still, its seven-day positivity rate continued to decline, to 18.7% Friday, after peaking as high as 28.1% during this surge.
It’s reporting deaths on most days, including 11 this week.
According to the SMH website, 63% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated.
The hospital defines “vaccinated” as two weeks past the final original dose of the vaccine the person received.
