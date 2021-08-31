The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state increased last week, but only slightly following a slight decrease the previous week.
And the testing positivity rate was 16.8%, the lowest since the week starting July 16.
It could be an indication that the current extended surge is leveling off.
Still, there were 151,749 new cases, with 20 of Florida’s 67 counties reporting more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 population, according to the Aug. 30 Weekly Situation Report.
Taylor County, in the state’s “Big Bend” area, reported 1,761.7 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to 398 cases per 100,000 population in Martin County, on the Atlantic.
Sarasota County had 765 cases per 100,000 population, worse than the state rate and that of 27 other counties.
The county reported 3,375 new cases on a positivity rate of 16.5% and saw fewer people get vaccinated than contract COVID-19. Its vaccination rate was 73%, however, ranking it tied for fourth best with Osceola County.
Altogether, 34 counties reported having more new COVID-19 cases than vaccinations last week. But more than 400,000 people received a dose of vaccine for the fourth consecutive week — more than double the number vaccinated the week beginning July 2.
The state rate among eligible people is 68%, with all age groups near or over 50%. People in the 12-19 age group have a rate of 49%, one point higher than the 20-29 group.
When the state issued its first weekly report on June 4, just 22% of those in the 12-19 group were vaccinated, compared to 32% in the 20-29 group.
By the numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 census was 272 patients Tuesday, down five from Monday but about one-third of the total patient population.
There were 68 COVID patients in the ICU for the second straight day, and a census of 110 for the second straight day.
The hospital’s ICU bed capacity was 114, though officials have said they have contingency plans to add more beds as needed. The hard part, they’ve said, is staffing them.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 37 infected patients Tuesday, one more than on Friday. It also reported one additional death, while SMH had four.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Florida had 15,682 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, with 3,465 of them in ICU beds, as reported by 231 hospitals.
The Sarasota County School District reported 89 staff and 877 students in isolation and eight staff and 595 students in quarantine Tuesday, the second day of its mask mandate.
