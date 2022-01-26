New COVID-19 cases in Florida fell off by 140,891 cases last week — just 10,000 cases fewer than the worst week of the delta variant.
According to the Weekly Situation Report for Jan. 21, there were 289,204 cases for the week, compared to 430,095 the previous week — the clearest sign so far that the omicron surge is waning.
The trend is continuing this week, with the state on track through Tuesday for about 157,000 cases for the week, a further 45% decrease, according to data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It includes just 8,354 cases reported for Saturday, the fewest since Dec. 25.
The improvement hasn’t yet shown up in the positivity rate or hospitalizations, which typically lag about two weeks behind a change in the number of cases.
The state’s positivity rate went from 29.4% to 26.8% but was still about double the rate from a month earlier, when omicron was starting to surge.
Hospitalizations have fluctuated but remained around 11,000 daily statewide, including 11,105 patients Tuesday.
That’s also been true of the ICU census, which was 1,582 patients Tuesday, more than the prior week.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID census showed its first major downturn Tuesday, dropping from 221 patients to 203, which includes some people who are virus-free but not ready to be discharged.
Its ICU census has been in the mid to upper 20s, with 27 patients Tuesday.
Its seven-day positivity rate has shown slow but steady improvement, declining to 21% Tuesday.
Sarasota County reported 5,447 new COVID cases last week, 642 cases fewer than the previous week. The county’s positivity rate declined by a percentage point, to 24.9%.
The only other major dropoff has been in vaccinations, going from a high of 631,283 doses administered in the week beginning Dec. 3 to 208,805 last week. Of the shots administered, 55% were an additional or booster dose.
Overall, 73% of Florida’s eligible population (ages 5 and up) is vaccinated. That includes 91% of people 65 and older but just 19% in the 5-11 age cohort.
Vaccination percentages ranged from 95% in Dade County to 32% in Holmes County, one of 15 of the state’s 67 counties that is less than 50% vaccinated.
None had a positivity rate below 30.6% last week, with the 44.9% rate in Lafayette County the highest in the state.
The vaccination rate in Sarasota County is 77%.
Omicron hasn’t been as deadly as the delta variant, which caused eight or nine deaths on several days during its surge. Still, SMH has reported 19 deaths over the last two weeks.
