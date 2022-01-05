The state set records for new COVID-19 cases and positivity rate last week, while hospitalizations and ICU occupancy also rose dramatically.
Daily records set during the delta surge were obliterated and then broken again and again, going from 27,978 on Dec. 22 to 75,962 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The highest daily case report previously was 27,664, on Aug. 26.
The state stopped publishing daily numbers last June, when it began issuing its Weekly Situation Report. According to the Dec. 30 report, last week’s total of 298,455 cases was nearly double the 151,675 cases reported for the week beginning Aug. 20, the peak of the delta surge.
It was the fifth consecutive weekly increase, but a sharper curve than the one that occurred this summer. Cases skyrocketed from 9,639 for the week beginning Nov. 19 to 298,455, a nearly 3,000% increase.
Cases more than doubled three weeks ago, more than quadrupled the following week and went up by more than 130% last week.
With nearly 200,000 cases reported to the CDC for the first four days of this week, the state is on a pace that would raise the weekly record to about 340,000 cases.
The picture in Sarasota County is similar, though not as extreme.
As recently as the week beginning Dec. 17, the county reported 291 cases, reflecting a steady increase over the prior seven weeks but not a spike. The following week, however, cases jumped to 930, with an increase to 2,748 last week, reflecting a 16.5% positivity rate.
The state’s new case positivity rate topped 20% last week, rising to a record 26.5%. It was 13.8% for the previous week and had hovered around 3% or lower for most of October, all of November and the first week of December.
Hospitalizations lagged behind rising case numbers, as they had in previous surges, but have risen significantly over the last two weeks.
According to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, 6,900 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state Monday. That was 1,200 more than on Sunday and more than double the number of patients reported just a week ago, though well below the peak of the delta surge in August, when more than 17,000 people were hospitalized.
ICU occupancy rose from 614 on Sunday to 766 on Monday, less than a quarter of where it maxed out in August.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 97 COVID patients Tuesday, some of whom are virus-free but not yet able to be discharged. That was more than double the COVID census on Dec. 27, but even with the increase ICU occupancy had only risen to 12 patients.
The hospital’s seven-day positivity rate is up to 25.8%, however, compared to 11.4% a week earlier.
