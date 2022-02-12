The state was on track for its fourth consecutive decrease in new COVID-19 cases as the week ended.
The Weekly Situation Report for Feb. 11 wasn't available at press time but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website showed the state had reported 103,061 cases for the week.
Last week's report showed 132,622 new cases.
Florida is only a month past its peak of nearly 430,000 cases during the height of the omicron surge.
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have continued their decline, dropping by more than 1,000 this week to 6,301, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported Friday. It's the fewest hospitalizations in more than a month.
ICU occupancy fell below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month, to 985, according to HHS' website on Friday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital's experience only partly reflects the state trends.
While its seven-day positivity rate went down by 2 percentage points (12.2% to 10.2%) from Monday to Friday, hospitalizations fluctuated, with a high of 157 and a low of 145, ending the week at 146.
There was also little change in ICU occupancy during the week until Friday, when it declined to 15 from 21 the previous day. But the hospital also reported eight deaths Friday, the most on one day since the delta surge last fall.
The state has also seen a steady decline in the number of vaccine doses administered over the last several weeks.
The number of shots has gone down six out of the last eight weeks, dropping to 105,262 doses last week. Of them, 43% were additional or booster shots.
The state's vaccination rate among the eligible (age 5 and older) population was 74% last week but the number is somewhat misleading, skewed by the high percentages of vaccination among older Floridians: 95% among those 65 and older, the largest age cohort; 89% in the 60-64 age group; and 83% of those 50-59.
Residents ages 20-29 make up the fourth-largest age group but have a vaccination rate of just 61%. It's 60% among those 12-29 and only 21 percent for ages 5-11, the most recent group approved for vaccination.
The rate in Sarasota County is 77%. According to Sarasota Memorial, 58% of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
