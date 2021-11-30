Florida's COVID-19 cases appear to have resumed their downturn last week, though the Thanksgiving holiday delayed the release of the Weekly Situation Report.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the state reported 9,672 cases last week, 1,156 fewer than the previous week.
And through the first three days reported to the CDC for this week, cases are on pace to decline again.
Until the Nov. 26 Weekly Situation report is released, the positivity rate for the week, as well as the number of vaccination doses administered, vaccination rates and related data aren't available.
Locally, Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 20 COVID cases Tuesday, including people who are virus-free but not yet ready to be discharged. The hospital no longer reports separate numbers for the two categories.
The ICU COVID census Tuesday was four patients. SMH reported a seven-day positivity rate of 2.2%, compared to 1.7% for the previous period.
Though that's well below the double-digit rates of the delta surge, as recently as Nov. 19 the rate was below 1%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health — now known as ShorePoint Health Venice — had three COVID patients Tuesday.
Omicron
A new COVID-19 variant — omicron — first detected in South Africa last week, had been found in 19 countries as of Tuesday morning, according to CNN.
At that time, no U.S. cases had been identified but there were three in Canada. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's likely the variant is already present in the United States, however.
Omicron has a higher number of mutations, which has caused concern among scientists about its transmissibility and severity, as well as whether it will be better suited than earlier variants to evade existing vaccines.
Experts say it's unlikely that the vaccines will be completely ineffective against omicron or any other variant but more study is needed to know how well they will work.
The CDC has urged all eligible people to get vaccinated, if they aren't already, and to get a booster when they qualify for one.
The Pfizer vaccine can be given to everyone age 5 and older, while the Moderna and J&J vaccines can be administered to people 18 and up.
The agency also recommends wearing a mask indoors when community transmission rates are high; frequent hand-washing; and physically distancing.
