SARASOTA — A program that can help residents behind in their rent and utility bills because of COVID-19 will begin accepting applications in about two weeks.
The federal government has put $25 billion into the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, with about $13 million being distributed to Sarasota County, Program Manager Laurel Varnell told the County Commission on Tuesday.
ERAP can provide up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance, plus another three months to ensure housing stability, she said.
The county began allowing people to sign up online to get information about the program earlier this month. As of Tuesday morning, Varnell said, 581 people had done so.
The address is SCGov.net/rent.
To qualify for the program, someone must have a lease; have qualified for unemployment, lost income or suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19; be at risk of homeless or housing instability; and earn no more than 80% of the area median income.
The AMI for a single person is $43,250 a year, she said. For a family of four, it’s $61,759.
The program gives priority to people earning 50% or less of the AMI, or who have been unemployed for 90 days at the time they apply, she said.
Other criteria are still in development, but the program will be borrowing some standards from its administration of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
That would mean the program would be open to both citizens and lawful permanent residents; that funds can be used to put people in hotels as transitional housing; and that people who only rented a room would not be eligible because such arrangements are too hard to document, Varnell said.
The program is on track to start accepting applications the first week of May, she said.
“This is a good program that will help a lot of people locally,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said.
By the numbers
The state reported 5,666 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second day in a row with fewer than 6,000 cases.
The positivity rate dipped to 6.89% from nearly 8% Monday but was over 6% for the 25th straight day. There were 64 more deaths.
Sarasota County saw its new cases rise back over the 100 mark for the seventh time in eight days, to 104, after reporting 81 new cases Monday.
The positivity rate was 6.94%, breaking a streak of four days of increases. There were two deaths reported.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 52 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with nine of them in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 4%, compared to 3.6% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had seven COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
Each hospital reported one death.
Statewide, 3,472 people were hospitalized Tuesday, with 67 of them in the county.
The Sarasota County School District reported nine staff and 84 students in isolation Tuesday, and 20 staff and 515 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours, 23 people had been told to isolate and 66 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.