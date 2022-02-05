SARASOTA — COVID-19 numbers are in decline at Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH), “but not fast enough for us,” Dr. Manuel Gordillo said.
Still, the COVID census was down to about 140 patients on Friday, compared to about 200 patients a week ago, he said. The seven-day positivity rate was 13.9%, down from 18.7% in the same period.
“We’ll take any decrease,” said Gordillo, the hospital’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Control.
The omicron variant has proved to be milder than the delta one — and roughly equivalent to the original SARS-CoV-2 — but it still stressed the system because the highly infectious strain infected nearly 1,000 SMH employees, he said. And it struck when the hospital’s census is normally higher already.
The new omicron variant is even more infectious, he said, but is as responsive to the vaccines and not as lethal as delta.
It’s already the dominant variant in some countries and could take over in the U.S. in the next four to six weeks, Gordillo said.
It probably will slow the decline of cases here, he said, though he’s still hoping for a reprieve when the number of cases bottoms out.
The state has had a COVID surge in each of the last two summers, he noted, but there’s now a 90% “wall of immunity” among county residents who have either been vaccinated or infected that could make a difference.
Still more variants are predicted to occur, he said, though no one knows when, or whether they’ll be weaker or more severe.
“That’s what we can’t predict,” he said.
A lull would be the time to prepare for the next one, Gordillo said.
“We know what to do and we know what works; we just need to be prepared,” he said. “Going from crisis to crisis is not the way to do it.”
Preparation would include getting vaccines approved for children under 5 and increasing vaccination among the rest of the population.
“Getting immunized by getting infected is kind of a crap shoot,” he said.
The primary vaccination series is now three mRNA shots, he said, citing a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report showing it provides 99% protection against death, “which is amazing.”
“There are very few medications in general in all of medicine that can give you a 99% protection from death,” he said, adding that the safety of the vaccines is “remarkable.”
The other key is for the government to stockpile tests, he said. They’ll be needed for general diagnostic purposes but also for use in conjunction with treatments that need to be taken as soon as possible after infection. However, people will stop buying them when COVID cases have dropped off.
By the numbers
The numbers the state reported to the CDC this week show a decline of about 66,000 cases — 33% fewer than last week.
Hospitalizations due to COVID declined by about 1,700 patients, to 8,132, and ICU occupancy went down by 166 patients in the same period.
The state is seeing a similar trend in vaccination.
The Weekly Situation Report for Jan. 28 — the most recent one available at press time — shows only 144,052 people received a shot that week. That was a drop-off of about 86,000 doses from the previous week and the lowest total since the state switched to the weekly reporting format in June.
About half the doses were additional or booster shots, a category in which Florida ranks 39th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to BeckersHospitalReview.com.
The state is 22nd in overall vaccination rate, with 65.2% of the population immunized, but only 37.3% have gotten their booster, the website reports.
Over the last week only two states — Tennessee and Illinois — had an increase in vaccinations. Florida showed another 39% decline, according to the website.
