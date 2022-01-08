SARASOTA — The good news is that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing milder cases of COVID-19 and resulting in less hospitalization and ICU use and fewer deaths.
The bad news, said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention and Control, is that if you’re unvaccinated and haven’t yet been infected, you will be.
People who haven’t gotten the shots are “sitting ducks” for this highly transmissible variant, he said in a video interview Thursday.
Omicron accounts for about 95% of the cases in Florida now, he said. Though it’s less severe than the delta variant, even a milder virus can have a significant impact when large numbers of people are getting sick at the same time.
The number of new cases in Florida last week was nearly double the peak during the delta surge, and there were nearly 400,000 this week, including a record 76,887 reported Friday.
That indicates omicron is better at dodging the vaccines to cause an infection, though they’re still effective to reduce the risk of severe illness and death, he said.
“The virus keeps pulling these tricks on us … but we’ve come a long way,” he said.
The other problem with this variant, he said, is that most of the monoclonal antibody treatments currently in use aren’t effective against it because of its mutations, Gordillo said.
The one that works best is sotrovimab, he said, a newer one developed by GlaxoSmithKline.
But because it’s newer, there’s less of it, and production can be ramped up only just so high.
The same is true of antiviral pills that are in production, he said, with added complications — pills are harder to manufacture and these are most effective when administered within five days of infection, which means that testing is key.
There’s a testing crisis right now, however, with the state recommending that people only get tested if they’re symptomatic or need a negative test result for employment or some other reason.
Broader testing will resume when supplies increase because it’s essential to bringing COVID-19 under control, he said.
So is vaccination, he said, the benefit of which has been borne out by study after study.
The vaccination rate among the eligible population in the county is 76%, ranking it fifth out of the state’s 67 counties. There’s some room for improvement but a hardcore group will remain opposed to vaccination no matter what, he said.
“I understand that there’s some 10% of the population that’s not going to listen to me or to God or to anybody,” Gordillo said. “They already made up their mind that they’re not going to get vaccinated.
“Those folks are going to be infected. This virus specializes in finding the nonimmune.”
