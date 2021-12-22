SARASOTA — The world is coping with the fourth major variant of the coronavirus — including delta, which caused hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.
But it’s the latest one — omicron — that has Dr. Manuel Gordillo the most worried.
Gordillo, the medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention and Control, has been in the trenches in the fight against COVID since he diagnosed the first case of it in the state nearly 22 months ago.
Two things about omicron are “extremely concerning at this point,” he said in a video interview Monday.
The first, he said, is that it spreads very fast — faster than any previous variant — and the second is that it appears to evade immunity from a prior infection, though the vaccines are still largely effective against it.
“That is something different from what we have seen before,” he said.
Vaccination remains the No. 1 tool against the virus, Gordillo said, and omicron has made booster shots even more important.
It’s the ability of the vaccines to prevent infection that weakens over time, he said. The booster restores the original level of protection and enhances the effectiveness against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
It takes seven days for the booster to take effect, he said.
Early indications that omicron is less severe than delta have to be kept in perspective, Gordillo said. The average age in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, is 29, he said, while it’s 39 in the U.S. and probably 49 in Florida, he said.
The impact on an older population has yet to be determined, he said, especially factoring in prior infection and vaccination rates.
“There’s still a lot to learn about this ‘mild’ concept,” he said. “I’m rooting for that … because the other characteristics are something that gives the virus an advantage.”
All the nonpharmacological safeguards — masks, distancing, hand hygiene — remain important, he said, with one new one: home testing.
President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to make up to 500 million testing kits available to the public, though the details of the plan haven’t been announced.
The kits won’t be available this month, but testing could still play a role in holiday get-togethers, Gordillo said.
Small groups of vaccinated people should be safe, especially if they’ve had a booster shot, he said. People who are unvaccinated should consider getting tested, and meeting outdoors, if possible.
“Gathering is important for all of us but you have to do it with caution,” he said. “This is not the time to let your guard down.”
