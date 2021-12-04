The omicron COVID-19 variant has appeared in five states since Tuesday, including several cases of community transmission — a person infected by someone local rather than because of travel to South Africa, where the variant was first identified.
As of Friday afternoon, the variant was present in Minnesota, Colorado, New York, Hawaii and California but hadn’t been detected in Florida.
However, the state had seen the number of new COVID cases rise every day for the first six days of the week, from a low of 688 on Nov. 26 to 2,266 on Dec. 1 — the highest daily number in three weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.
The trend was broken Dec. 2, with 1,983 new cases reported. But that raised the total for the week to 10,883, an increase for the second time in three weeks.
The Weekly Situation Report for Nov. 19-25 shows that there were 9,663 new cases for last week, 1,230 fewer than in the previous week.
It also show that the state’s positivity rate has essentially leveled off, going from 2.6% to 2.4% over three weeks.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,343 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID Thursday, 1,001 more than on Monday.
The state ICU COVID census had ticked up from 250 to 256, though the latter number included more hospitals.
Statewide, more than 400,000 doses of vaccine have been administered each of the past five weeks but 64% of them last week were additional or booster shots and about one-third of the 104,042 first shots given were to children ages 5-11.
Sixty-nine percent of the 20.8 million eligible Floridians have been vaccinated, according to the Weekly Status Report.
Locally
In Sarasota County, the number of new cases has gone up four straight weeks, and the positivity rate for two.
The Sarasota County School District website shows the positivity rate on Dec. 1 as 4.26%, as reported by the Department of Health-Sarasota.
The district reported seven staff and 50 students in isolation and six staff and 155 students quarantined Friday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 19 COVID patients, with six of them in the ICU Friday. Both numbers include patients who are no longer infected but who are not yet able to be discharged.
It reported that 74% of the patients were unvaccinated, and that one patient died this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.