VENICE — COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning to be made more widely available, though by appointment only through the Sarasota County Health Department.
Health care workers and people over 65 are the next group eligible for immunization.
Officials are still saying it will be months before a vaccine is available to everyone who wants one, however.
Until last week both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been designated for hospitals, for the immunization of their front-line health care workers, and for the vaccination of residents and staff of long-term-care facilities.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health began administering vaccines Monday, with Dr. John Galat, a cardiothoracic surgeon and the medical director of open-heart surgery, among the first to get a shot.
"We are so proud of our health care workers for all that they are doing to care for patients during these unprecedented and challenging times as we manage through the COVID-19 pandemic," CEO Kelly Enriquez said in a news release.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota started vaccinating staff last week.
But an executive order signed Dec. 23 by Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the pool of people who could be vaccinated in the first wave to include those over age 65, if vaccine were available via the health department.
The county health department announced Tuesday that it had received 3,500 doses to be given to health care workers and people 65 and older among the general public.
It had 150 doses in the initial allotment for Tuesday.
Vaccinations were to be given out at the department office in Sarasota from 2 to 6 p.m., Public Information Officer Steve Huard said during an online news conference Tuesday afternoon.
They were to resume Wednesday at 8 a.m., he added.
The goal is to vaccinate 50 people per hour, he said.
Mike Drennon, Disease Intervention Services program manager, said the next delivery of vaccine isn't known, but probably would be in about a week.
More locations for vaccination will be announced as the supply increases, they said.
By the numbers
After three days of fewer than 10,000 new cases reported, the state number spiked to 11,887 in Tuesday's report.
More concerning, only 74,190 test results were reported, meaning the positivity rate was 22.75% — more than double the 11.07% rate for Sunday, which was the highest rate in more than a month.
An additional 101 deaths were reported, taking the state's total to 21,409.
Sarasota County reported 199 new cases Tuesday after four straight days when fewer than 100 were reported. There were no new deaths but the positivity rate was 8.28% — down from 10.79% the previous day but still the third-highest rate in more than two weeks.
Sarasota Memorial had a COVID-19 census of 85 patients Tuesday, with 15 of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%.
Venice Regional had 23 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, and 11 staff self-isolating after a positive test.
Each hospital reported one death that isn't reflected in the state report yet.
Statewide, 6,194 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 143 of them in Sarasota County.
Though school is out until Monday for the winter break, the Sarasota County School District reported eight students were in isolation and one staff member and 33 students were quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours, two people were reported as testing positive and nine were directed to quarantine after contact with a positive case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.