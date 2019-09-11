(Editor’s note: Anne Taylor talked to Lakewood Ranch Attorney Richard Williams, a member of the Board of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HSAA) — Sarasota/Manatee Chapter, the Florida Bar, and the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Bar Association.)
Anne: Richard, tell me about the frustrations of hearing loss.
Richard: Frustrations are part of daily life. Those of us with hearing loss can add a few more than folks who hear. There are three annoyances that affect me and other people with hearing loss.
I have the most common hearing loss, sensorineural, which cannot be fixed. There are many devices which help folks with hearing problems continue to live an active lifestyle and remain involved. We must understand that hearing aids are not like eyeglasses. We do not put them on and get 20/20 vision. There is no magic correction — it is difficult to process sound even when made louder.
Anne: So sometimes loud makes our problem worse?
Richard: Yes indeed. The hearing loss has affected the brain’s ability to process sound, which in turn affects a person’s ability to understand speech.
Anne: Tell me about your frustrations with hearing loss.
Richard: One annoyance is the phrase, “Oh, Never Mind.” As a person with hearing loss who needs near perfect listening conditions, my conversations with others are punctuated with “what,” “huh,” “please repeat,” “pardon me,” and my stare of failure to understand.
Having to ask for the question to be repeated is something I do not enjoy doing. Generally, if I ask for a repetition once, it is given courteously. Ask twice, and it’s repeated with concern. Ask three times, and I sometimes get the eye roll and “Never mind, it’s not important.” Unfortunately, I and others with hearing loss just start doing the bluff, nod-and-smile.
Anne: Yes, all of us with hearing loss are guilty of bluffing. It is embarrassing to ask three times. What should we do?
Richard: I should say “Please, do not say that to me. If you made the comment once, it was worth repeating.” I rarely push that response, unfortunately.
Anne: That is understandable, but we need to say if it was important for you to say it, then it’s important for me to hear it.
What else bothers you?
Richard: The second peeve is restaurant or sports bar music blasting from the overhead speakers. There must be a study that is presented at restaurant seminars that music creates ambiance and turns over the tables quicker. When we go out, my better half and I make it a point to request a booth in a far corner.
I often ask the manager to turn down the overhead music with a variance of results, sometimes after asking for captions on the TV, so I am branded as trouble from the get-go. I was embarrassed one time after making the request — there was a live band in the next room, not overhead music.
Anne: Oh, sometimes it is challenging to figure out if the music is live or canned.
Richard: A recent newspaper article from the Washington Post stated “Hard-of-hearing diners report a vast range of responses when they seek softer music or quieter seating. Sometimes the music is turned down or off, and sometimes it isn’t. Sometimes it is even turned up. Maybe the volume is declared unchangeable, set by corporate overseers. Or there’s no available seating far from the clattering kitchen, the droning ventilation, or the hearty partyers.” (Source: Cohen, Joyce, (June 17, 2019) Restaurants-Discrimination, Washington Post)
My “hearing” friends commiserate as they also find it difficult to converse in a restaurant with overhead noise. I know that my friends with hearing loss just avoid them. It would be wonderful if some establishments would install more noise baffling and advertise quiet dining.
Anne: I am often the only one who understands the waiter as I am an expert lipreader. I became deaf when I was five years old and lipreading was automatic. For folks who are late-deafened, it is usually challenging, if impossible, to read lips.
What else frustrates you?
Richard: My third annoyance in the hearing loss category is the failure of the medical community to effectively recognize and deal with patients who have hearing loss. One-third of people over 60 have hearing loss. There are 150,000 people with hearing loss in our two-county area. One shortcoming of the medical profession is the failure to address that fact. It is likely that a majority of their patients are over 60. I must announce to the nurse who leads the way down the hall while talking that I have hearing loss and cannot hear or understand. I get weary of asking the doctor to repeat, speak slowly or to write down specific instructions.
Anne: During my hospital stay recently, I decided to confess to having hearing loss. I was promptly ignored as the staff asked my husband questions about me and my health. They seemed to think I had lost my IQ, not my hearing.
Richard: My family physician group was in the process of building a new medical office for their six doctors and staff. I brought in “hearing loop” brochures and discussed the advantages and economics of making at least one patient room a looped facility. The hearing loop installation did not happen. They installed a beautiful fish tank in the lobby but could not spend the $800 or $900 to install a hearing loop system.
Anne: That is very disappointing.
Richard: I recently had a bronchial thing that would not go away and went to the local hospital 24-hour outpatient office to get some antibiotics. Both the receptionist and the intake nurse had surgical masks on. I rely on lipreading more than I think and just could not have a conversation with either one. The nurse was extremely frustrated and treated me with an attitude. I always explain my hearing difficulties to medical personnel and find a variety of reactions including speaking loudly (just more distortion) or just not talking. I don’t think addressing an older person with hearing difficulties is novel. They all need some training on speaking to hard of hearing folks.
Anne: Certainly, there is a need for training to deal with people with hearing loss. As you say, one third of folks over 60 have hearing loss. Most of us folks with hearing problems do hate those surgical masks. There is a mask out now which has a transparent window over the mouth. Hopefully, hospital employees and dentists will realize how helpful these are to folks who have trouble hearing.
Richard: Another medical visit annoyance is the waiting room.
Anne: Oh, I know. You sit on the edge of your seat and hope you will hear your name.
I have often got up only to be told to sit and wait my turn. Sigh.
Richard: I must choose a seat near the door in order to maybe hear my name called. Sometimes there are two doors. I keep my eye on the door to attempt to hear the name. Flashed numbers or electronic signage would really help.
Anne: My mother’s doctor’s office does have monitors which flash the patient’s name and the number of the doctor’s room.
Richard: One more. My wife has been accompanying me to medical visits as I have gone through some more serious health issues lately — including tests and treatments that require anesthesia or other limiting procedures. When speaking to the doctor or nurse, they address the hearing person, my spouse, rather than me. Sorry, I may have hearing limitations, but I am not stupid. I have specifically answered questions directed to her, as I am the patient and want to make that clear. The inquiry must be directed to me. I can go easy on self-advocating in many situations but when my health is on the line, I do not compromise.
Anne: I hear you, Richard.
You do not need to face hearing loss alone. Please contact your local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America/Sarasota/Manatee, where you will find education, information, support and advocacy from the members and peer mentors. For more information, please go to hlas.org or call 941 244 0452.
Anne Taylor is the president and a board member of the Hearing Loss Association of America/Sarasota/Manatee Chapter, a Gallaudet-Certified Peer Mentor for the Hard of Hearing and a guest columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.