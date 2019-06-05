Seven organizations collect toys for Jessy's Toy Box project

CarDoc owners Anna and Mike Velickovich, at left with company managers John and Toni Marie Fanning are collecting toys for Jessy’s Toy Box initiative which was the subject of an Our Town feature story in April.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN FANNING

Following an April 26 article in the Our Town section of the Venice Gondolier Sun, several businesses have stepped up to be collection points for toys for Jessy’s Toy Box project.

James “Jessy” Haberman passed away a year ago after his second open-heart surgery. Although just 8, “Jessy” had started the Jessy’s Toy Box project to collect toys for children in hospitals all over the country. IN the article, there was a plea for collection points. So far, seven organizations have signed up.

New toys for hospitalized children may be delivered to:

Car Doc on the Island, 410 Bahama Street, Venice, FL 34285

Venice Print Center, 2021 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34293

Showplace Floors, 1865 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293

Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus Colortile, 825 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34285

Nokomis Fire Department, 111 Pavonia Road, Nokomis, FL 34275

Midas Auto Service Experts, 1830 Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34292

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Office, 790 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285

