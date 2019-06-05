Following an April 26 article in the Our Town section of the Venice Gondolier Sun, several businesses have stepped up to be collection points for toys for Jessy’s Toy Box project.
James “Jessy” Haberman passed away a year ago after his second open-heart surgery. Although just 8, “Jessy” had started the Jessy’s Toy Box project to collect toys for children in hospitals all over the country. IN the article, there was a plea for collection points. So far, seven organizations have signed up.
New toys for hospitalized children may be delivered to:
Car Doc on the Island, 410 Bahama Street, Venice, FL 34285
Venice Print Center, 2021 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34293
Showplace Floors, 1865 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293
Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus Colortile, 825 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34285
Nokomis Fire Department, 111 Pavonia Road, Nokomis, FL 34275
Midas Auto Service Experts, 1830 Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34292
Emmanuel Lutheran Church Office, 790 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.