Everywhere we go, we see teenagers with headphones and earbuds. I often wonder how loud their music is — as well as what it is.
Are they are playing the music all day long at an unsafe volume?
Are they putting themselves at risk of losing their hearing by listening to sounds that are way too loud?
Over the holidays, I went with my family to a live concert — a special treat for them, a novelty for me. I was astounded by how very loud the music was. The theater seemed to be shaking.
My ears were hurting for days afterward. As my hearing has already disappeared, I was not at risk of losing it. However, I was surprised that my ears hurt afterward.
I thought about the folks who attend concerts frequently. They are exposed to loud sounds for long periods of time, perhaps unknowingly putting their hearing at risk.
The statistics are alarming. They show that there is an increase in teenagers experiencing signs of hearing loss.
Listening to loud music through earbuds and headphones and at concerts at unsafe levels can damage the hair cells in the ears. When these hair cells (cilia) are damaged, permanent hearing loss is the result.
While there is no cure for sensori-neural hearing loss (nerve deafness), hearing aids, cochlear implants and assistive listening devices may give a sense of hearing.
Jaynee Handelsman, Ph.D., director of pediatric audiology for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, said, “What was surprising about a recent national poll on children’s health results was the overwhelming support for required hearing screening for older children and teenagers.
“Hearing screening for tweens and teens is uncommon. However, as the parents in our poll recognize, children in these age groups may develop hearing loss as time goes on, possibly from extended listening to loud noise, such as through personal, portable listening devices like MP3 players.
“Exposure to loud music through earbuds, headphones and personal audio devices can be damaging, but the duration of sound can be just as damaging. If children are constantly bombarded with sound — from music players, computers, televisions, video games — they reach a point where they’ve heard too much.”
What can be done?
Leslie Lesner, AuD. FAAA, CCC-A, said: “Several manufacturers have earbuds and headphones with output-limiting volume controls that allow you to enjoy the music while limiting long-term damage to your hearing.
“Some have tips that seal the ear canals, preventing outside sounds from interfering with the music, allowing you to get great sound quality, but at safe volumes.
“There are also many noises we come across in our daily lives that might be unsafe — the sound of a gas lawn mower, an ambulance siren, a live music concert or even the school cafeteria. Earplugs or earmuffs can protect your hearing from these noises. You will still be able to hear the sounds, but at a safe level.
“There are many sizes and types of ear protection available, and you can even see your audiologist about getting custom ear plugs that are molded to fit your ear.
“Listening to music at above 85 dB [decibels] is considered unsafe. And even at that 85 dB limit, you must listen to less than eight hours of music/talk/games per day if you want to keep your hearing.”
How loud is too Loud?
(From NoiseyPlanet.nidcd.nih.gov)
- 140-165 dB: firecracker, shotgun firing
- 140 dB: jet taking off
- 120 dB: ambulance siren
- 110 dB: rock concert, symphony orchestra
Regular exposure of more than one minute at or above 110 decibels risks permanent hearing loss.
- 105 dB: personal stereo at maximum level
- 100 dB: woodshop, snowmobile.
No more than 15 minutes of unprotected exposure at or above 100 decibels recommended.
- 90 dB: power mower
- 85 dB: heavy city traffic, school cafeteria.
Prolonged exposure to any noise at or above 85 dB can cause gradual hearing loss.
- 75 dB: dishwasher
- 60 dB: normal conversation
- 40 dB: refrigerator
- 30 dB: whisper
- 0 dB: smallest sound a person with normal hearing can detect.
You do not have to face hearing loss alone. Contact the local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), where you will find education, information, support and advocacy from the members and mentors. Visit HLAS.org or call 941-244-0452
The Hearing Loss Association/Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets every second Wednesday of the month at Newtown Library, Sarasota, at 11:45. Lunch is offered for $5 or you are welcome to bring your own.
Anne Taylor is a bilateral cochlear implant user, a Gallaudet Certified Peer Mentor for the Hard of Hearing, President/Board Member of HLAA/Sarasota/Manatee Chapter.
