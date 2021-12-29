After more than doubling two weeks ago, new COVID-19 cases in Florida skyrocketed last week, increasing more than four-fold, from 29,519 to 125,201, according to the Dec. 24 Weekly Situation Report.
It was the most cases since the end of August, when the delta variant surge was winding down.
The state also set, and then immediately broke its daily case count record, tallying 31,744 new cases on Dec. 23 and 32,874 on Dec. 24 — about 5,000 more than the previous record during the delta surge.
New cases in Sarasota County more than tripled, going from 291 two weeks ago to 930 last week.
The state’s testing positivity rate ballooned from 5.3% to 13.8% and hospitalizations have risen significantly, nearly doubling from Dec. 20 (1,643, according to the Department of Health and Human Services) to Tuesday (3,148).
ICU occupancy went up from 282 patients to 382 patients in the same period.
The increases are likely attributable to the presence of the highly infectious omicron variant, which became the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the country last week, less than a month after being identified.
The state doesn’t report the number of cases by variant.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital saw its COVID-19 census double in less than a week, going from 27 patients on Dec. 21 to 54 Tuesday. Both numbers include people who are no longer infected but who are not yet able to be released.
According to its website, 74% of the patients are unvaccinated.
ICU occupancy went from five patients to nine but the seven day positivity rate has also doubled, from 6.6% for the week ending Dec. 24 to 13.4% through Tuesday.
SMH only reported one recent death, but fatalities typically lag behind hospitalizations by two weeks or so.
The state has consistently seen vaccinations at or above 500,000 per week over the last two months but the largest percentage of them have been additional or booster doses.
The state rate among its eligible population is 71%.
The extent to which the U.S. experience with omicron will track South Africa’s remains to be seen.
Cases in that country, where the variant was first identified, are declining and the illness appears to have been milder than the delta variant.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo, SMH director of Infection Prevention and Control, said in a recent interview that differences in age and vaccination rates make it difficult to predict the course omicron will take here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.