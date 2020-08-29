SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is the first in Southwest Florida to offer a new, minimally invasive procedure to help those who need dialysis.
Doctors say it replaces a more complex surgery and helps patients with kidney failure begin dialysis sooner and with fewer risks.
With just a few needle pokes, the Ellipsys System has helped two Sarasota Memorial patients prepare for their dialysis, according to SMH.
Vascular surgeons Drs. Jason Wagner and Inkyong Parrack are using the Ellipsys Vascular Access System to create arteriovenous fistulas — larger, more stable blood vessels created in the body for patients requiring ongoing dialysis treatment.
The new approach transforms a complex surgery into a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed in the hospital’s outpatient center.
Arteriovenous fistulas are fusions of an artery to a vein that can occur naturally, and look like a bulging varicose vein. They bypass capillaries and can be a concern. In this case, they’re being created. Surgeons fuse an artery to a vein, creating a larger, more stable blood vessel that can be accessed for repeated dialysis treatments.
Traditionally, surgeons created these fistulas by making an incision in the patient’s arm to access the vein and artery to be joined, and then would suture the vein and artery together into a fistula.
The Ellipsys Vascular Access System flips that paradigm on its head.
“I can do the same thing with just a needle poke,” Wagner said. “I send the patient home with a Band-Aid.”
Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018, published research demonstrates the Ellipsys system outperforms surgically created fistulas in almost every respect — they mature faster, last longer and are much less invasive for patients, according to surgeons.
There are no incisions or stitches needed.
“This is really no different than placing a really big IV,” Wagner said. “We don’t have to destroy any anatomy to create a good fistula and the vein should not have any scarring on it.”
No scarring means the fistula can be accessed again and again for dialysis treatment, without risk of the blood vessels collapsing. The procedure takes about 30 minutes, requires no general anesthesia and results in less trauma and infection risk than a surgical approach.
The greatest benefit, according to Wagner, comes in the ability to create fistulas in patients before they become a necessity, giving the fistula time to mature, so that it’s ready to use when dialysis begins.
“It has been scientifically and statistically proven that mortality is lower in patients who go on dialysis through a pre-existing fistula,” Wagner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.