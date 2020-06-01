VENICE — It’s “so far, so good,” as Floridians continue easing back into public life following weeks of staying at home by the governor’s executive order.
There are still restrictions on businesses but most are allowed to be open to some degree under Phase 1 of the state’s “reopening” plan, even in the hardest hit part of the state, South Florida.
Concerns about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases as customers returned to restaurants and hair salons have not been realized, though the numbers of cases and deaths are still going up.
The state reported about 1,200 new cases Friday morning, matching the high for the month, though only eight more deaths.
Data compiled by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington show that Floridians offer a partial explanation for infections seemingly remaining in control: They’re still sticking pretty close to home.
Using data from apps that anonymously report cellphone movement, the IHME reports that as of May 26 mobility among state residents remained 38% below average. It was as low as 57% below average — among the lowest in the nation — in early April.
Mobility itself is only part of the equation, though.
“How exactly increasing human mobility in the US might relate to heightened viral transmission remains to be seen,” IHME’s website states. “For instance, if rising mobility corresponds with strict adherence to recommended health behaviors (e.g., maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals in any gathering, wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public areas), it is possible that the relationship between human mobility and viral transmission will weaken. Yet, if human mobility, and then contact, increases without adequate precautions, risk of COVID-19 transmission could easily escalate.”
Currently, based on continued reduced mobility and restrictions on gatherings remaining in place, the Institute forecasts cases and deaths in the state declining through Aug. 4, the last date in the projections.
At that point there would be about 100 new cases a day, with a single-digit death toll, if the projections are accurate.
Locally
Cumulatively, there had been 611 cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County as of Friday morning, with 77 deaths.
The rate of positive tests since March was 4.2% but it was 3% or lower for the most recent 11 days.
The “heat map” put out by the Department of Health-Sarasota showed no cases of people with Venice-area ZIP codes in the last two weeks and Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported no patients hospitalized with the illness and no staff infected.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) had 16 COVID-19 positive patients Friday afternoon, about half the number it had regularly been reporting. Those patients represented a little less than 3% of the hospital’s 592-patient census.
Availability of the county’s ICU beds was at 40% and that was with a reduced count of 36 beds at SMH, down from 66 beds when the virus was more prevalent.
Long-term-care facilities in the county account for 209 cases of COVID-19 — 34% — and 57% of the deaths — 44 out of 77.
