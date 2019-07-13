From Gulfcoast South AHEC

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center will be providing a training seminar at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Exhibitors will be present.

This seminar will feature Jill Klayman, Ph.D. as she presents “Complementary and Integrative Approaches for Pain Management.”

The seminar will begin with light refreshments and highlight various exhibits, including tai chi, yoga, gyrotonix, massage, acupuncture and HealthFit. Klayman will present from 6 to 7 p.m. and follow with a 30-minute Q&A session.

The target audience includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, other healthcare providers and interested community members.

There is no cost to attend this event. This training opportunity is provided by Gulfcoast South AHEC in collaboration with the Drug Free Charlotte Prescription Drug Advisory & Action Council.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Education credits may be available for those in attendance.

For more information, contact 941-361-6602 or email eyoder@health.usf.edu. To register for this event, contact Erinn Yoder at 941-361-6602.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments